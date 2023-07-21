Lisa Rinna’s “Unrecognizable” New Post, Fans Say She Looks Like Brandi Glanville or Steven Tyler

Followers of the former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star think she is Steven Tyler or Brandi Glanville. The Bravo icon recently uploaded a video of her getting her hair and lips done for a Rinna Beauty campaign. The 60-year-old creator of Rinna Beauty continues to push the boundaries of style.

One fan wrote on the post, "I thought it was Steven Tyler at first," while another commented, "I honestly thought it was Brandi Glanville." A third fan said, "Rinna looks like a Bratz doll" while another said, "Omg. Stop with the fillers. 👄." Several admirers said they first believed Rinna, was wearing a filter, but it turned out that her thickly lined lips were a natural part of her appearance.

The "Days of Our Lives" starlet posted the video on Tuesday and said, "We did some damage yesterday," tagging famous hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos and the rest of her glam squad. Then she continued, "NEW @rinnabeauty coming soon the new Lip Crayons! 💋💋💋."

After posting the clip of herself in a black leather crop and a sheer long-sleeve blouse , Rinna added the song "I'm Not Here to Make Friends" by Sam Smith to the clip.

The Bravolebrity's looks have garnered attention before as well. She debuted a bowl cut earlier this year that evoked comparisons to Willy Wonka, Lord Farquaad, and even a character from 'Stranger Things'.

According to Page Six, she wore a loud printed blazer and metallic leggings to the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the death of its namesake designer in December 2022, but it was her new bowl haircut that really got people talking, with many drawing comparisons to a key character in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things.'

One fan was astounded and commented, "Will Byers??? Living his best life." Meanwhile, another user remarked, "Lisa during her Will Byers period." A third person commented, "Lord Farquaad if he slayed," and a fourth person added, "Toni Tennille called, she wants her hairstyle back!"

The pageboy hairstyle that sent the world into an uproar. As she promotes her cooperation with Don Julio Rosado, she remarks, "They didn't know what to do with that" on Page Six's 'Virtual Reali-Tea' podcast. She added, "I would’ve never guessed that little pageboy wig would’ve created such a stir."

Rinna recalls, "It was in the background and I … showed them the outfit and they were like, ‘Would you ever wear that wig?’." She continued, "And I looked at it and I went, ‘Oh yeah, I like that.’ And he put it on and I went, ‘Oh my God, it looks really good with the outfit.’"

She exclaims, "I’ve had such a ball doing that kind of stuff," referring to her time spent trying on new outfits, hairstyles, and makeup during Fashion Month in Paris, New York, Milan, London, and Copenhagen, the latter of which she spent walking as a model.

