Fans Slam Lamar Odom's Nasty Facial Routine and Blame it on His Ex: "Khloe Kardashian Taught Him That"

Lamar Odom irked his fans and followers after he revealed his new facial routine. The NBA icon was trolled and his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian was also dragged into it. Odom recently shared a video of himself getting a salmon sperm facial treatment. The video became viral for its content and the bizarre choice of self-care.

Lamar Odom received a salmon-sperm treatment for his skincare. He visited a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills for the micro-needling procedure using Rejuran salmon sperm DNA.

The video shared by @nojumper on X (formerly known as Twitter) captioned, "Lamar Odom received a salmon-sperm treatment for his skincare. He visited a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills for the micro-needling procedure using Rejuran salmon sperm DNA," received comments from astonished fans. Several wondered what may have inspired him to do it. Many blamed Kardashian for influencing the sportsman to get into the business of looking younger. Fans started leaving comments that read, "Khloe Kardashian taught him that."

User @Yukno_Capp said, "Rich people just be doing anything that sounds good. This doctor is getting rich off salmon sperm ." @Self_Lover_Boy quipped, "Rich people are so bored they need fish nut on their face." @Tuesday_Antwi joked, "Lmao these doctors be getting the rich with anything " Several joined in calling his ex out for his new facial regime. @uridiversmusic_ tweeted, "He be wit the Kardashians lol he probably know all the lil tricks." @PEP57AVE noted, "Keeping up with the Kardashians huh." Another user, @DJ0995295196413 commented on the same line by writing, "The Kardashians ruined this dude for real smh." The salmon sperm facial includes a procedure where microneedles are injected on the skin with the organic product, (here, the fish sperm) for best results.

According to Mirror, the syringes contain Rejuran salmon sperm DNA which costs more than $3,000. The procedure took place in Dr. Robert Dorfman's clinic. However, it is not yet known if the treatment was gifted to Odom or if he opted to pay for it. The doctor is known for similar bizarre treatments to avoid aging. According to Complex, a source close to the Kardashians revealed, that Kim Kardashian had undergone a similar treatment. As reported by Page Six she once confessed to her mom Kris Jenner, "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face," during one of the episodes of their reality show.

According to WSJ, the Kardashians aren't the only ones aware of the treatment. Jennifer Aniston had also undergone the process which is famed to be an anti-aging regimen step. Sharing her reaction about the treatment when she heard of it for the first time she said, "First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’" The treatment is trending, however, its effects are yet to be compared among the celebrities who are ready to pay hefty amounts to look young forever. The fad of looking youthful hasn't died and Odom seemed to have experimented with the idea. It is going to be interesting to see who's going to follow suit next.