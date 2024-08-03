When Kourtney Kardashian Offended Khloe By Calling Her Black Furniture Covers 'Disgusting'

Kourtney Kardashian's "unfiltered" words offended her younger sister Khloe Kardashian. During the premiere clip from their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15, the sisters locked horns over the POOSH founder's inconsiderate remark about the 39-year-old's furniture cover choices.

The show's segment opened up, where Khloe and Kim sat in the former's house, and Kourtney joined in scrolling through her phone. The duo were seated on the same couch while Kourtney sat across them. The SKIMS founder and the 39-year-old stared at their elder sister, who seemed absolutely uninterested in their discussion. Khloe waved at their sister, and Kim chose a "flirty" trick to get her look at them. The camera panned to the inattentive Kourtney, who yawned in their face and remarked, "What do you want me to do? Sit here and stare?" The mother-of-two gave an unimpressive look while the American Horror Story star shifted gears.

She discussed her cherry blossom-themed baby shower idea with her sisters ahead of her daughter Chicago's arrival. Kim explained, "I really wasn't going to plan a baby shower, but I think it's important for North, so she starts feeling that it's coming." Khloe participated in her plan and affirmed that Cherry blossoms are pretty. Kim added that with plenty of things going on for her, she'd need some help. Khloe immediately agreed while Kourtney abruptly changed the subject. "Who let you choose black covers for your furniture?" targeting Khloe, adding, "Disgusting. Usually, people get a color that's like neutral to your floor. Who chooses black?"

Her mean statement didn't go down well with Khloe. However, she maintained her composure and answered her sister sarcastically, "That's nice, Kourtney. Thanks for coming over, thanks for being so lovely." She continued, "When I come into your house, I'll make sure to say just a critical comment." Kourtney defended her comment by accusing Khloe that she's critical too. Disagreeing with her sister's opinion, Khloe clarified that she has always been nice to her and praised the "sh***y" stuff she buys. The duo started bickering back and forth, which eventually blew Khloe's mind. "What is up your a—?" she called her out. "Seriously, what the f— is wrong with you? Why are you so bitchy these days? You're just mean."

Apparently, Khloe was expecting True at the time with her ex Tristan Thompson. She later said that Kourtney is oblivious to her attitude problem. "It confuses me how Kourtney is confused that we're butting heads. Trust me — if I wasn't pregnant, I probably would have drowned you in the f—ing pool."

During an episode of the show from 2018, Kourtney shared her displeasure over her family amid rising tensions between her sisters. She said in a confessional, "Khloé and I, the last six months, have not been as close." Kourtney continued, "I just feel like I'm constantly being criticized and picked on. In the past, I used to just brush things off, but I just don't want to tolerate it anymore," reported PEOPLE.

