Kim Kardashian has repeatedly shown that she is a loving and fun mother to her four children. The Hulu star recently shared a sneak peek of a "yummylicious" moment she had with her two youngest kids, Saint, 7, and Chicago West, 5. They had gone to eat at the fancy Japanese restaurant Benihana. Kim uploaded a lovely photo from the establishment.

The Kardashian children are seen in the adorable photo looking as happy as ever while seated next to one another at the table. Additionally, they are donning complimentary paper chef hats with the Benihana emblem, which are available upon request. While Chicago makes a peace sign with her mouth closed, Saint can be seen grinning toothily. She captioned the photo, "My babies," with a heart emoji.

Also Read: The Kardashian Sisters Dolce Feud Continues, Kourtney Calls Kim Kardashian a ‘Narcissist’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

However, as per the US Sun, fans don't agree with her behavior and think it's a great PR ploy to counteract the "bad press" the reality star has been getting because of her continuing conflict with Kourtney Kardashian, her older sister. One Instagram fan claimed: "Anytime she gets bad press, she posts her babies." A second fan wrote: "Trying to distract us, I see." "Kim bringing up her kids in an argument is low of you," a third fan ranted. A fourth fan agreed: "Kim….why you do Kourt like that. We’re all starting to believe You’re the problem bestie." A fifth fan added: "Kim....you went too low. Disappointed you would treat your family like that. You got a lot of reflecting to do." "Anytime she gets bad press, she posts her babies," a sixth fan commented with sarcasm. "Using pregnant sister's kids just to win the argument. How low are you?" a seventh fan stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, a pregnant Kourtney went all out on Kim saying her wedding fashion wasn't "original": "You're talking about the bulls**t details because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy. You complained from the second you got there until the second you left. "Forget about you couldn't be happy, you couldn't be happy for me. You couldn't be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren't." Kim was then seen asking her sister while visibly crying. "Why do you hate me so much."

Also Read: List of Famous Athletes That Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kendall Jenner Have Dated in the Past

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

She went on, claiming: "You have a serious vendetta. You hate us. You are a different person. We all talk about it." Kourtney instantly quipped: "Because I don't need you guys anymore. I don't need to be a part of it." She continued by calling her sister "a narcissist," "It is all about you. Anything you do, it's about you and how it looks to the world about you."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Helps Usher Announce He’ll Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show: “Honor of a Lifetime”

More from Inquisitr

When Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Interviewed Kim Kardashian On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

Serena Williams Teasingly Proposes to Teach Kim Kardashian How to Play Tennis