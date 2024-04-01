Fans Slam Khloe Kardashian for Overusing Filters on 5-Year-Old Daughter True's Face: 'Stop'

"Please, stop!" begged netizens to Khloe Kardashian for putting photo filters on her daughter True Thompson and the other Kardashian kids. The Hulu star posted an adorable photo carousel from the family's Easter celebrations, where the kids enjoyed a fun, activity-filled holiday. However, fans slammed the 39-year-old for her use, or rather, overuse of filters.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin

A Reddit thread posted, "True is so pretty! but why did Khloe use a filter on her? Smh, I feel bad for these kids." Fans disapproved of The Kardashian alum's overuse of filters, especially on kids. A fan, u/Huge-Badger-7902, slammed, "She ALWAYS uses a filter on her. It's so sad, True is beautiful on her own."

Happy Easter 🐰 pic.twitter.com/gHPpW9CU9Z — Khloé Kardashian Portal (@khloekportal) March 30, 2024

Another user, u/Negotiation-Alive, "I feel so bad thinking about True growing up and seeing the way her mom edited her childhood pics, she's a really cute little girl." A third, u/Change0fdirecti0n, blamed,

"She always lightens True's skin color to match her cousin." u/FabulousMamaa added, "Tries to give her a cat eye shape too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

u/infamousalexx bashed, "Putting her body dysmorphia onto her child. It's sickening." u/Street-Ad1092 asked, "True is so gorgeous, Khloe why." Another fan, u/[deleted], set the record straight, "I've said it before and I'll say it again, True is a cute ass kid and doesn't need a filter."

Kardashian easter aesthetic 🐰 pic.twitter.com/APfU6UAkMn — SIMMI LONDON (@simmilondon) March 31, 2024

u/shell9683 weighed in, "This breaks my heart for True." u/Fun-Ad-2211 rationalized, "This is so sad. I understand maybe using a filter on a pic of yourself with your child if you’re looking kind of rough (a very basic filter one nothing with lashes and plump lips), but this is too too much."

Meanwhile, a fan, u/true_crime_addict_14, defended Khloe, "I think she only does this bc she is afraid of people criticizing her kid. People are mean sometimes, not that I agree with or think it's ok. But she's very vain and sensitive to criticism, what people think means WAY TO MUCH to her. She will have that kid being a people pleaser as well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The Good American founder had an "egg-cellent" Easter celebration with the clan's little ones. She shared a series of photos with the matriarch Kris Jenner, alongside her two kids, True and Tatum Thompson. They were also joined by their cousins: Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm and Rob Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter Dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The kids donned matching PJs and bunny aprons as they enjoyed a fun-filled holiday doing arts and crafts activities like painting and decorating eggs, making figures with Easter-themed slimes, dressing up stuffed rabbits, chicks, and other plushies. In the background, the home was filled with colorful cupcakes, cookies, and beverages topped with blue bunnies and a giant bunny cake. Grandmother Kris hosted the kids-friendly Easter event for her many grandkids, and she also thanked her daughter Khloe for helping her arrange it on her Instagram Stories. "Thank you @khloekardashian for being the best helper the Easter Bunny could ever ask for. I love you," per PEOPLE.