Justin Bieber Once 'Forgot' About Wife Hailey As He Slammed a Car Door on Her in Awkward Video

Rumors have been swirling about the state of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship for a while now. Before they welcomed their child, everyone was speculating about the pair's marital bliss. Adding to the buzz, a cringe-worthy moment from their past also made a comeback on social media. TikTok duo Hallie & Maddi took the internet by storm with their recreation of the awkward incident involving Justin accidentally slamming a car door on Hailey, but they did not specifically mention the celebrities in their post.

According to The US Sun, in the video, the stars playing Hailey and her husband made a valiant effort to mimic Justin's movements. The creators captioned the post, "He didn’t turn his head once. Pov: That one celebrity who forgets he has a girlfriend." As such, netizens also voiced their opinions about the incident, with one user stating, "Everyone know[s] that's Justin."

So not only does Justin slam the door on Hailey as she gets out of the car, he also acts like a raging lunatic when she beats him in an arcade game. Other couples could never!! pic.twitter.com/VJTZGf8Tzf — Sam 🌟 #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@CorneliaSt13th) February 16, 2020

Someone else pointed out, "She's not even his gf she's his WIFE!" A different user requested a similar video when they said, "Lmao please do one where Justin was skateboarding away from Hailey and she fell trying to chase him," with two laughing emojis at the end. A fourth user commented, "She crying under those sunnies for sure." At the same time, while referring to a similar incident at an arcade, a fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), "So not only does Justin slam the door on Hailey as she gets out of the car, but he also acts like a raging lunatic when she beats him in an arcade game. Other couples could never!!"

In 2019, merely a year after their wedding, the duo was seen stepping out of their sleek black SUV. Justin, cloaked in all-black for anonymity, got out of the vehicle first. He was unaware that Hailey was also trying to get down after him. This led to an awkward moment as he swung the door shut. Both celebrities appeared distressed as they made their way to a restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Hailey, the founder of Rhode, a beauty company, wore a light blue off-the-shoulder button-up shirt paired with matching jeans.

This isn't the first instance where fans have caught Justin being discourteous towards his wife. Back in 2020, the couple marked Valentine's Day with a trip to an arcade. A video shared by Hailey from their outing grabbed headlines as online users criticized Justin's reaction to losing a game to his wife. According to The Things, the pop star shouted at Hailey in the aftermath, "Baby, I wasn't trying!" In response, Hailey calmly reminded Justin to accept her victory. Fans, after watching the video, were upset by Justin's tone towards Hailey.

Hailey and Justin Bieber seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 1, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham)

It's also worth noting that at the time, a cryptic social media post from Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, added to the speculation about the Biebers as a couple. The actor reshared a video of Justin singing a hymn and requested prayers from fans, prompting further curiosity among followers: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, and protection, and to draw close to the Lord."

