Fans Say ‘This Hurts’ as the Game ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ Shuts Down Permanently

Kim Kardashian's entry into the mobile game industry, a venture among many others she has embarked on over the past decade, has come to an end, as disclosed by the BBC. Since its launch in 2014, players have indulged in their fantasies of an A-list life, enhancing their fame and navigating social norms on Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The game featured appearances by Kim and her family members, including Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. However, Kim announced the game's closure in a statement while expressing her inspiration drawn from the game's community, and fans couldn't help but mourn the loss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

In a forum post on January 3 earlier this year, game developer Glu revealed its choice to discontinue Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, making the game unavailable for future downloads on the same day. Furthermore, the app ceased offering in-app purchases and was delisted from all app stores, eliciting expressions of disappointment from fans. One person wrote on Reddit, "This Hurts," along with a broken heart emoji. Another user commented, "So heartbroken, I was so busy with work I forgot to have a last date with Cassio." A third user commented, "I chose to start a quest and then accidentally swiped out of the app. When I tried to go back, I thought it was just my phone but looks like the game is officially over."

I just lost it’s no longer working RIP Kim kardashian Hollywood https://t.co/y6PEAd5opF pic.twitter.com/9omUOlR1Wx — leandre koffi (@leandek15) April 9, 2024

Additionally, several users also took to X to share their thoughts. One user tweeted, "I just lost it’s no longer working RIP Kim Kardashian Hollywood." Another user wrote, "Kim Kardashian Hollywood officially shuts down forever today, everyone get off Twitter I wanna be alone." A third user wrote a day ago, "Playing the Kim Kardashian Hollywood game for the last time cause it shuts down tomorrow." Additionally, a user wrote in 2022, "Omg if the Kim Kardashian Hollywood game shuts down I will be devastated."

kim kardashian hollywood officially shuts down forever today, everyone get off twitter i wanna be alone pic.twitter.com/WmH1VOZxVl — nella's a world champion 🇦🇷 (@shadysmj) April 8, 2024

Furthermore, in a previous statement, Kim expressed deep gratitude to everyone who has supported and played the mobile game throughout its 10-year run. She said, “This journey has meant so much to me, but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together.” Launched in 2014, the free-to-play game enabled users to ascend the fame ranks to the pinnacle of the A-List, leveraging real purchases for virtual items such as clothing, hairstyles, and more, allowing them to mingle with celebrities and participate in photoshoots.

playing the kim kardashian hollywood game for the last time cause it shuts down tomorrow 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — el 🌙🧚‍♀️ (@strwb3rryghst) April 7, 2024

The mobile game success became a trend, leading to the development of similar apps for other celebrities like Taylor Swift and Britney Spears. However, not all ventures enjoyed the same success. Glu's Katy Perry Pop app, for instance, faced closure in 2016, merely a year after its debut. As for Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Glu announced in January of the current year that while new downloads would cease, existing players could continue their virtual stardom. Players were allowed to utilize any in-game virtual currency until April 8, beyond which the game was permanently inaccessible. “Thank you for your support of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” the developer said in a statement.