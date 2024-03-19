Fans Say Khloe Kardashian ‘Looks Like a Cartoon’ After She Displays Her Large Lips and ‘Botched’ Nose

When Khloé Kardashian revealed her bigger pout, she startled fans and left many wondering if she had plastic surgery. As reported by The Sun, Khloé wore sunglasses and all-purple clothing to match her sister Kourtney Kardashian's brand in the video. She thrust Kris Jenner and their family friend Simon Huck into the spotlight and gave fans an intimate peek at the arrangement. Fans, however, found Khloé's face too bizarre and were not amused by the arrangement.

While appearing in a Lemme promotional video, Khloé extended assistance to her sister. The mother-of-two looked stunning in the video, donning a satin coat and a tight purple dress with a ruffled floral accent. One user slammed Khloé and commented, "Your alien lips take up half of your face and this is the 100th version of your nose." A second user wrote, "Those lips and the glasses - she looks like a cartoon." A third one added, "Her lips are insane and not in a good way." Khloe revealed she's been accused of having a "face transplant" on a 2021 Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, although she insisted at the time that she had only had one nose job. The creator of Good American acknowledged receiving injections but claimed she avoids Botox. Khloé also revealed to her followers on social media last year that she had her nose operation done a few weeks before her daughter True Thompson's first birthday.

As reported by EOnline, she revealed at the time, "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job. And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me." She further explained that she had a terrible experience with Botox and her confidence was further undermined by the favorable treatment her sisters received. She added, "We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway."

Khloé shocked her fans on Thursday by sharing an Instagram picture of herself that seemed to have been altered. Her Photoshop gaffes and suspected cosmetic surgery operations have garnered her constant criticism. The creator of Good American and her pal Erin Paxton, a production manager for her family's previous E! series, was seen grinning in the disputed picture. Khloé was sitting on a sofa with a microphone hanging over her, and Erin was leaning over, looking like they were filming. But followers rushed to the comments to criticize her for allegedly editing the picture. One user commented, "Omg!! Stop with the weekly face changes. I’m wondering how your kids recognize you? What a way to make them confused. Not one natural thing on her face! Disturbing." Another fan commented, "Why can’t you be You? We ALL know this is filtered. What’s going on?" A third one wrote on the post, "Omg I didn't recognize Khloe for a few seconds I thought she was Denise Richards."