Fans Once Felt Hailey Bieber and Her Bodyguards Had 'Secrets' After Spotting 'Tension' in a Video

At one point in time, the biggest drama surrounding Hailey and Justin Bieber's life was his ex, Selena Gomez. However, this time, a video showed the Rhode founder making mysterious gestures to her bodyguard while standing close to her husband, Beiber. Several fan theories claim the model-turned-businesswoman has 'secrets' with her bodyguard.

Hailey Bieber is seen on August 28, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images | Getty Images)

The Biebers went to attend a fashion event in London, where the attendees caught a questionable moment on camera. The 27-year-old was glued to the Canadian singer, who was lost in his own world, but fans have assumed he was more than just a bodyguard to her and that she was flirting with him in a code language. Her eyes and hand gestures seemed to show that the model was doing everything to get his attention despite being closely standing with Beiber. She held a wine glass in one hand, and her eyes were constantly reaching out for the bodyguard.

Reacting to the video, one Facebook user wrote, "That happens when you got a boy but really need a man." Another one said, "They look like they have secrets." A third fan added, "Justin looks [like] he is the bodyguard." Similarly, someone else joked, "LOL, even a blind man can see what is going on," while one person pointed out, "And Mr. There is too obsessed with himself to notice someone is eating his mango with pepper literally... before it has ripened." It was also alleged by a different user that "Body language will always say more than words..."

Before this video, the model discussed the challenges of being married to Justin and how she has overcome the emotional baggage and public scrutiny attached to his name and past relationship. In a September 2022 cover story for Harpers Bazaar, she opened up about what it feels like to be a 'Bieber.'

“I actually met him when I was 12, so I’ve known him for a really long time.” - Hailey Bieber responds in a recent interview for GQ Magazine, when asked about when she first met Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/ag0vBEI7xQ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) October 24, 2023

"I just think life is changing all the time," said Hailey. "I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know?" The couple were both rushed to the hospital for a blood clot and partial paralysis. After the duo recovered from their ailments, they were back to their business, Hailey with her skincare line, and Justin resumed his Justice world tour.

Despite their differences and constant scrutiny by the fan pages, she calls her husband her 'best friend.' "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," said Hailey. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she admitted. Before the duo got married, they had been friends. They dated on and off but did not get serious until 2018. In 2019, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family.

