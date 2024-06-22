Fans Roast Blake Lively’s Chanel Outfit, Claim It Was 'Looking Like 80’s Wallpaper'

Blake Lively’s outfit recently caused a stir when she attended the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. Known for her most bold, fashion-forward choices, Lively rocked a neoprene Chanel jacket featuring the brand’s iconic emblem in various colors. She completed the look with matching floral flare pants and exquisite jewelry. However, this time, netizens were not happy with her ensemble. A fan opined, “Just looks like she is wearing fancy pajamas. Meh.”

Another user echoed, “She looks like she snuck out of a pajama party in the very best way.” In a similar vein, another post read, “Glad to see I wasn't the only one who thought this look reads PJ's. Blake is gorgeous, so it still looks fun, but in no way does this look dressed up.” As the comments poured in, a user added, “My first thought was, wow, she finally missed. This outfit is awful,” while another quipped, “Probably the comfiest thing she has worn,” as reported by Page Six.

Others were, however, much harsher in their critique of the Gossip Girl star. A user argued, “It’s not a power suit. It looks like she just rolled out of bed in her pajamas. Why is this crap considered style? Money, I guess, gives you a pass to looking like 80’s wallpaper.” But not all people felt the same. Some praised her quirky outfit. A user gushed on Instagram, "I swear this woman can make a paper bag outfit look good." Another exclaimed, "Lady Deadpool is on fire," while a fan opined, "Even in pajamas @blakelively, you exude, grace, elegance, style, and charm. You are such a lovely lady." Meanwhile, a user quipped, "I need to step up my PJ game. Stunning as always."

Moreover, Lively handled the criticism well. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Pajama party, but make it @chanelofficial." She was seen at the event alone, with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, likely staying home with their four children. As per OK! magazine, the couple was seen recently in Madrid enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert along with their three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. In an interview, Reynolds quipped, "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we will say this...We are still waiting."

Lively is lately busy with her upcoming film It Ends With Us based on Colleen Hoover’s hit romance novel. Talking about her character she said, "I love Lily so much...I just love her. And I think it's really important to love the character that you're playing and to just understand and just...feel the heart and soul and all the people around you…every single person in this movie is a revelation."