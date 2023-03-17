Paris Hilton Revealed the Birth of Her Son to Mom by Gifting Her a Chanel Bag

Paris Hilton is enjoying motherhood, and she is in an extremely happy place. People reported that the Hilton heiress and her venture capitalist husband, Carter Reum, quietly welcomed their first child together, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on January 16, 2023, via a surrogate. The news of the newborn was so secretive that Paris did not reveal the adorable arrival even to her parents and her close family members.

In an interview with the iconic magazine Rolling Stones, the new mom revealed that she gifted her mother, Kathy Hilton, a blue Chanel bag so that she wouldn't be "upset" that the star couple had a son without telling the immediate family. "I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won't be so upset that I didn't tell her about this," Paris told the contributing editor of Rolling Stones, Alex Morris, during the interview.

Speaking further about the exact emotional moment her mother Kathy met the newborn, Paris revealed in her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris that the couple intentionally kept the surrogate's pregnancy a secret because they wanted the beautiful journey to themselves. She said, "We wanted to have this journey be us only."

Kathy learned about her grandson, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum for the first time a week after his birth. Paris revealed on the episode that her mother got very emotional on meeting baby Phoenix for the first time, "I was holding the baby on my shoulder with a blanket over him, and then I just sat down. She's like, 'What is that?' And I was like, 'A baby … meet your grandson.'" Paris recalled, "She's like, 'Is this yours?' And she starts crying. She's like, 'Let me hold him. He's the most beautiful baby I've ever seen in my life. Oh, he's so beautiful.' She was just in tears."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo By Amy Sussman

According to Insider, the adorable moment when Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum's first met his grandma, Kathy was also captured by cameras for Paris's Peacock reality show, Paris In Love.

Paris and Carter married in late 2021, and they kept the news of their baby boy to themselves for over a week. Paris announced baby Phoenix's arrival eight days after his birth on Instagram with a close-up photo of her holding his hand, she captioned the picture, "You are already loved beyond words," with a blue heart emoji.

Baby Phoenix arrived a week and a half early in January and was born at the Cedars-Sinai hospital. Paris spoke about her first reaction on seeing her baby, “It was just like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m a mom,’” says Hilton. “My life has just been so public, my whole life has been, just, invaded; I felt like, for my baby, I just wanted him to come into the world and just be here and not have all this weird attention.”