Fans Rally in Concern as Scott Disick Sparks Alarm With Sudden Weight Loss

Renowned for making headlines, Scott Disick garnered attention yet again when he was spotted looking sick as he left a Los Angeles nightclub with an unidentified woman. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) star started his night with dinner at Catch Steak in Los Angeles with a few of his friends before heading to the nightclub. Keeping to himself, Disick didn't acknowledge the cameras and quickly entered the club with his hands tucked in his pockets. As reported by The Sun, the self-proclaimed "Lord" was seen sharing a vehicle with an unknown woman dressed in a red crop top, miniskirt, and black stiletto heels. Donning a baggy black tracksuit himself, Disick's face looked pale and thin as he chatted with the people inside the car.

Is Scott Disick okay…?? pic.twitter.com/wPu1YtKlQo — Anon Hater (@_AnonHater_) March 17, 2024

This left fans worried as they took to Reddit to post encouraging comments for the star. One user wrote, "I feel like we should just wish him well, as there may be something we don’t know about in terms of his health. That being said, whatever it is that’s going on, I hope he’s doing ok." Another user chimed, "Scott does not look too well. I hope he is doing okay and if he is not, he gets better for his children." A third fan commented, "Honestly, not just for himself but his kids. I wish him a speedy recovery," while another user wrote, "Oh he looks so gaunt. Sad to see him like this."

Okay, you already know I'm a conspiracy theorist. So just hear me out.

I think the Kardashians or at the very least Kourtney K Barker, is feeding off Scott Disick. He looks so sickly! pic.twitter.com/76VZoMegwZ — PlasticGirlReporting™️©️ (@PlasticGirl1776) March 18, 2024

Concerned by his sudden weight loss and his decision to exclusively wear incredibly baggy clothes, one observer shared on X, "He doesn’t look it! Ozempic much? It’s literally turning these celebrities into walking sticks for people!" Another person mirrored the sentiment, expressing sympathy: "Whoa. Obviously just wild speculation but this looks like [an] end-stage illness to me. At the end of my bffs cancer battle, he looked like this."

Fans of The Kardashians have had access to Disick's life since KUWTK originally aired in 2007. Disick's flamboyant, made-for-TV character and his readiness to divulge details of his private life on screen was what drew viewers in. The father of three also never hesitated to disclose his health issues. From his sobriety battle to ER visits for punching a mirror, fans have followed their favorite Lord through all his highs and lows. In recent years, Disick also gained a few extra pounds owing to a back injury that he sustained when he crashed his Lamborghini in August 2022.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Commenting on the issue, an insider revealed to Life & Style, "Scott wasn’t happy about putting on the extra pounds, he hated it really. While some of his friends say he put in the hard work by exercising and changing his diet, others say he jumped on the Hollywood Ozempic bandwagon. Either way, he looks good."