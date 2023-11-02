Is Whoopi Goldberg thinking of retiring from The View? Well, some fans have predicted she might, as the host said nothing and no one is permanent. During the latest episode aired on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Goldberg and the co-panelists discussed Tucker Carlson, who assumed he was 'irreplaceable' at Fox News, a matter which Vanity Fair previously reported on as well.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion

Goldberg stressed that no matter how impressive one's 'profile' is, no one can last forever. The 67-year-old opened the segment and introduced the 'Hot Topic,' a book called Network of Lies by Brian Stelter, detailing the truth behind the former Fox host's abrupt firing, reported Radar Online. The Sister Act actress highlighted how the book claims Carlson took his "misogyny behind the scenes as well, where he directed it towards the female employees and executives." Moreover, it alleged, "He also apparently thought he was 'untouchable.'"

Sunny is right. Tucker Carlson cost the network money. They didn’t care about him spewing hatred and racist comments on TV. #TheView pic.twitter.com/z6oAV3cfXN — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) November 1, 2023

Co-host Sunny Hostin also expanded on the Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox, which the network eventually settled with a more than $700 million payment, as per AP News. 55-year-old Hostin added that Carlson cost Fox a lot of money and pointed out that it was purely a business decision. Moderator Joy Behar interrupted, saying, "It shows you that everyone is expendable." Goldberg chimed in, "I don't know who ever thought they weren't." She continued, "Everyone is replaceable...I thought everybody realized that when you turn 11."

Fans were quick to assume her statement was a hint that Goldberg might quit the show sometime soon, too. Although the Ghost actress never spoke about her 'retirement,' rumors of it have been doing rounds for quite a while now. Her frequent irregularity on the show further fueled these speculations.

I never want Whoopi to retire from the view. I’ll be sad as hell when the day comes. — bag lady. (@sauceytz) June 5, 2019

Previously, Goldberg was missing from the talk show's season 27 promo, which worried her fans. They nearly panicked when Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin informed the viewers what to expect from this season. As fans were almost convinced Goldberg had quit, Navarro tackled the topic on her own by asking, "Where's Whoopi?" To everyone's surprise, Goldberg peeked behind the camera and said, "I am right here. We'll see everybody next season." Goldberg addressed her co-panelists: "Keep talking." When Navarro shared the teaser video on her Instagram account, fans flooded her comment section with their reactions, per OK! Magazine.

A concerned fan, @francesca.roman, asked, "Where is Ms. Whoopi?" A second fan, @grammahelen2, echoed, "Where's Whoopi?" And many other fans followed suit with the same question. @caffrey537 commented, "I was thinking the same; where's Whoopi??"

@TheView so whoopi when will you be going to be announcing your retirement from the view? — Rafael Fernández (@Rafaeldogfather) October 5, 2015

Another fan, @bellabori2285, wrote, "I was like, OH NOO… Where's Whoopi? Bad enough There's a rumor that this might be your last season😢 Please don't let it be true!" @__mr.Lawrence__ commented, "Can't wait! And you know we were all on edge thinking Whoopi wasn't coming back. Well played. Favorite cast ever, and I've been watching forever."

It was later reported that Goldberg was absent from season 27's premiere because she tested positive for COVID-19. Co-panelist Behar informed the viewers, "As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID," per Page Six. "She's on the tail end, and she'll probably be back this week. But sorry she's not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her."

