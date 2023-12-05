Fans Praise Kim Kardashian on Social Media for Introducing Daughter North West to Rapper Sexxy Red

Kim Kardashian won over her fans' hearts in a TikTok video where she met rapper, Sexxy Red. The reality star often becomes fodder for the trolls for her "parenting" style, specifically how she raises her 10-year-old North West. However, this time, she earned praise from people online for her sweet gesture alongside the Pound Town rapper.

North is a fan of several rappers, and she often posts her videos dancing to different songs on social media. The pre-teen has also collaborated with Ice Spice once. So when the SKIMS mogul met the 25-year-old Janae Nierah Wherry (Sexxy Red), fans assumed she face-timed her eldest and introduced the artist, per The Mirror.

The video was shared on Red's official TikTok account. Although there wasn't any conversation, fans could read that the rapper said, "Hi, North." The Hulu star wore a black top with black and beige patterned skin-tight pants with black eye gear, while the Throwin' It singer rocked her signature red locks with a white tee, a black jacket, and black shorts.

One excited fan, @Ashton, wrote, "NORTH ON THE PHONE, I JUST KNOW IT." Another fan, @phirstclasstoparis, echoed, "She literally said 'Hiii, North.'" A third excited fan, @janet, said, "North is gonna love thissss." @oliviabutcallmeliv commented, "Otp with North for sure!" A fan, @Bee Nieves, envisioned, "All I can picture is Kim and North in the Maybach or rolls listening to this. I just know they're having a good time."

Meanwhile, some fans were just surprised by this crossover. A fan, @Kat Natural, wrote in disbelief, "The fact that I didn't know that was Kim until I read the comments." Another fan, @JadynDaDon, echoed, "I did not expect this like ever." @𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐣𝐚 gushed, "THE MOST RANDOM DUO WE DIDN'T KNOW WE NEEDED." @Erin S affirmed, "The crossover we [have] all been waiting for."

Some fans even rooted for the rapper. After all, being sighted alongside the billionaire is no joke. A fan, @sszexxyy, wrote, "U MADE IT FR THE PRICE GOING UP." A second fan, @Libby, echoed, "My girl is getting to the moneyyyy! I lovee it." A third one, @Sionni, rooted for Red and expressed love for the Kardashians, "My girl made it & I knew I love Kim for a reason."

It's no surprise the pre-teen was starstruck virtually meeting the breakout rapper. Like her father, Kanye West, she's a fan of the artistic form, and for a 10-year-old, she's way ahead in her talents. On October 31, 2023, on her first-ever cover story for i-D Magazine, North opened up about her aspirations and dreams.

Despite having a billionaire mother, North is her daddy's little girl. She revealed her father's favorite track is, Through the Wire, from his 2004 album, The College Dropout, reported The Independent. She also credited her 46-year-old father for her love for rap and performance. The 10-year-old confessed her passion comes "mostly from me though and a little bit of my dad."

About her future aspirations, North said, "So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day, I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner."

