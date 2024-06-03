Fans Outraged as Piers Morgan's Critique of Nigel Farage Goes 'Too Far': "Do Better"

Piers Morgan found himself in hot water after taking a brutal swipe at Nigel Farage on social media. The scathing remark came after the two clashed during a tense appearance on BBC's Question Time. While heated exchanges are not unusual for the outspoken personalities, many felt Morgan crossed a line with his dig at Farage. The drama unfolded on Thursday, May 30th episode of the political debate show. Morgan and Farage were part of a panel alongside host, Fiona Bruce.

Towards the end of the segment, the pair got embroiled in a fiery back-and-forth about Farage's decision not to run in the upcoming general election. An audience member questioned why Farage, now honorary president of the Reform U.K. party, wasn't standing as a candidate. Before he could respond, Morgan interjected, accusing Farage of 'bottling it', as per The Independent. This set off a heated argument between the two men, with Farage hitting back at Morgan's lack of political experience. As Bruce tried to regain control, she had no choice but to forcefully change the subject. However, the feuding didn't end there.

It must be nice for Piers Morgan to be on TV for once. pic.twitter.com/IpEHAxbRrZ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 30, 2024

After the show, Morgan took to Instagram to share a group photo from his appearance on Question Time. Noticeably absent was Farage. In the caption, Morgan took another jab at his rival, referring to him as 'The Toad' who had already left. The insult sparked immediate outrage among viewers who flocked to the comments section to condemn Morgan's 'disgusting' remark for having gone 'too far'. Some accused the former TV host of resorting to childish name-calling instead of engaging in a sincere debate.

"I never liked him but I do now! He speaks the truths that others are scared of!...you resort to insults? I thought you were all for uncensored truthful debate. Obviously, not," one commenter wrote. Another stated, "No toad in a picture full of snakes! I side with the toad!" Even some of Morgan's supporters felt he had crossed a line. "I thought he got the better of you Piers, and I'm a fan...The one acting like a toad here is you. Do better," a fan remarked. The backlash highlights the thin line between lively political sparring and personal attacks.

In light of the same, it is yet to be seen if Morgan would walk back or double down on his controversial words. Meanwhile, Farage's supporters rallied around him, praising how he confronted Morgan and stood his ground on the show. Some viewed Morgan's Instagram post as a defensive move after being outmatched in the heated exchange. As per The Daily Mail, Farage also slammed Morgan on X, formerly Twitter. He taunted, "It must be nice for Piers Morgan to be on TV for once."