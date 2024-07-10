Fans on Social Media Still Grieve Matthew Perry’s Death: "Can’t Believe It"

In October last year, the world mourned the sudden passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry in a bizarre drowning incident. Fans worldwide flooded social media with tributes. Months later many continue to leave heartfelt comments on his Instagram, as per The Blast. His last post was a beautiful picture of him gazing at the night sky from a rooftop pool.

A fan recently wrote, "I can't watch Friends anymore. It's been months...I finished reading your book a while back and it's so, so dark but filled with hope. So sad but filled with your wit. It's all in one and I loved that about your memoir. Hope you are at rest." Another fan echoed, "I am getting my Chandler Bing/Matthew Perry tattoo soon and I am so excited, but still absolutely devastated and in disbelief. You Are no longer here. Watching you right now Bingaling and you make my heart hurt with love and pain. You are so very missed."

In a similar vein, another fan penned, "The people who love you Matty continue to come by because we never forget you, you were great Matty, a beautiful human being who didn't deserve to suffer, you needed someone who knew your pain and suffering and showed you that you were enough for all of us. I want to believe that you know about these messages from your fans who love you very much and I know that you are happy making the angels laugh."

Chiming in another expressed, "Hi Matty! I just came here to tell you that I still think about you every day and as I write this I have tears in my eyes. I miss you!" Another heartwarming comment read, "I am rewatching Friends, this time with my 11-year-old daughter who is watching it for the first time and she loves it and loves YOU. She was so upset to learn you are no longer with us. Thought you would want to know that you are still making new generations laugh and smile." Perry's loved ones expressed their profound grief but also celebrated his incredible personality and talent as an actor.

Actress Morgan Fairchild, known for her role as Chandler Bing's mother on the sitcom, also shared a heartfelt tribute. She wrote, "I am heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son,' Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I am sending love and condolences to his friends and family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest." Perry's impact goes beyond his iconic portrayal of Bing. He dedicated himself to supporting others in their fights against addiction, bravely sharing his battles over the years.