Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With Sweet Tributes and Throwback Wedding Photos

This year marks the second wedding anniversary of power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani after they said "I do" on July 3, 2021, at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, per Entertainment Tonight. Shelton, 47, posted an adorable picture of the couple sharing a kiss in front of their wedding cake on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you." Stefani, 53, showed her appreciation by posting a video montage of adorable moments the pair had together, set to her song True Babe. "Happy anniversary, @blakeshelton. I love u," the mom-of-three captioned the montage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Also Read: Kanye West Spotted Coming Out of an Adult Store With Wife Bianca Censori in Tokyo

Shelton and Stefani got to know each other when the latter joined The Voice in 2014 as a coach for season 7. By the time Stefani made a comeback for season 9 the following year, both were going through divorces and had become a couple. While Stefani has been on and off the program with several coaches, the pair's relationship has remained a cute constant.

Shelton proposed to Stefani in October 2020 after five years of dating, sharing the happy news on Instagram. "@gwenstefani, thanks for saving my 2020," Shelton wrote. "And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

This is Stefani's second marriage. Her first marriage, which lasted 13 years and ended in divorce in 2015, was to Gavin Rossdale. Shelton's first marriage to Kaynette Williams lasted from 2003 to 2006. He later married Miranda Lambert in 2011. Shelton and Lambert separated in 2015 after four years of marriage. Before her divorce drama became public, Stefani said in March 2016 that she and Shelton first connected over their shared sorrow while working together on The Voice.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Stuns Fans With Drastic Weight Loss After Twins' Birth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

The couple is adorably happy now. Shelton enjoys raising the boys so much that motivated by a desire to spend more time with his stepsons, he decided to quit The Voice after 23 seasons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into," Shelton told PEOPLE about helping raise Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, in December 2022. "It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," continued the singer.

Also Read: Kanye West's Daughter North West, 10, Blocks Fans' Cameras During Tokyo Trip with Dad & Step-Mom Bianca

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Name on Latest Driver’s License, Fans Accuse Her of 'Copying' Kim

Fans Go the Old-Fashioned Way to Book Tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour