Fans Notice a Bizarre Detail in Kim Kardashian's Heavily Edited Photo: "The Mirror Doesn't Lie..."

With her latest legal drama, reality star Kim Kardashian is showcasing her skills and fusing her real-life ambitions with her fictional existence. She is currently filming for Ryan Murphy's Hulu series All Fair alongside industry stalwarts like Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Naomi Watts. According to The Sun, the mother of four recently posted a few pictures from the sets giving boss lady vibes while filming. The SKIMS founder wore a custom Dilara Findikoglu creation, the all-white outfit showcased a plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the ensemble with red fishnet stockings, matching heels, and a bag.

However, fans were quick to spot a bizarre detail in one of the pictures, in a Reddit post titled "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall. Oops! She forgot to photoshop the mirror. Reality photobombed her photoshop." Netizens pointed out that the Hulu star had heavily edited her physique which was fairly visible in the mirror. "The mirror doesn’t lie," fans went on to mock. In the particular image, her waist appears to have been photoshopped to look slimmer while her shadow looks original. "Her ass is Huge here and she’s clearly photoshopped thinner, so imagine how big it must really be now," an online user criticized.

"She is such a joke. Everybody grab your popcorn and tune in to see how this sht show ends. I imagine she will be all head and ass by 2028," another person chimed. "She didn't forget and we're falling for it. Bad Photoshop and rage-bait are all that they have left for attention and headlines," a netizen agreed. Meanwhile, her co-star Paulson is all praise for the KUWTK alum. As per Us Weekly, the Golden Globe winner told Variety that it has been wonderful working with the Kardashians. “She’s incredibly present. She’s fun, she’s game, she’s alive to the moment. She’s great.”

It has been reported that the series follows a plotline about highly successful female lawyers in Los Angeles. The KUWTK star is not only acting in the show but she is also the executive producer along with her mother Kris Jenner. Paulson also disclosed that the serial entrepreneur gifted the cast an exclusive SKIMS collection. "Lots of Skims! It was robes, slippers, blankets,” Paulson gushed. “I’m really into everything Skims. Their bathing suits, their bras are incredible.”

She continued by saying she was eager to question Kardashian about “all things having to do with fashion and beauty, and she gives me all the answers [to] every question I could possibly have.” "She has always been so lovely to me the few times I’ve met her, and I have no reason to think anything other than like it’s going to be a great, great, good time,” the Tony Award winner exclusively told the publication earlier in October. “I’m meeting her for the first time tomorrow night, so I’m excited,” she concluded.