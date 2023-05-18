Outrage as Kim Kardashian Launches Skims Pop-up Shop at NYC Landmark: Critics Say 'Go Away'

Kim Kardashian, the renowned beauty mogul, recently found herself at the center of controversy after opening a pop-up shop for her brand Skims at The Channel Gardens in Rockefeller Center, New York City.

While the official Rockefeller Center Instagram page shared a picture of Kardashian posing behind a light blue building with the Skims logo and a large waterfall, many fans expressed their disappointment and disapproval of the location choice.

As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, several individuals took to social media to voice their discontent, with one person bluntly telling her to 'go away'. Others echoed the sentiment, stating that New York City, particularly the iconic Rockefeller Plaza, was not an appropriate place for her pop-up shop.

A harsh critic even went as far as dismissing the Kardashian family altogether, expressing no interest in supporting them. Several others also deemed the move "embarrassing and disrespectful" for commercializing an iconic landmark and its scenic views.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Despite the negative feedback, the pop-up shop will remain open until May 29. Fans have the opportunity to visit the store from Monday to Friday, 10 am to 8 pm, and on Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm. The shop offers a selection of Kim Kardashian's latest shapewear pieces, available for purchase to those interested.

In a recent appearance on The Today Show, Kim Kardashian discussed the upcoming season of The Kardashians, the reality TV show that made her family a household name. Host Savannah Guthrie asked her if she ever felt like she was done with sharing her life with the public after so many years in the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian responded by emphasizing that when her family signed up for the show, they aimed to be open and honest. However, she acknowledged that there are seasons where certain individuals set boundaries and wanted to protect certain aspects of their lives.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

She admitted that the current season of the show was one of the most emotionally challenging for her. She described feelings of frustration within her family that she hadn't previously experienced. When asked about the source of the tension, she revealed that it revolved around her sister Kourtney's wedding.

Despite the difficulties, she emphasized that the family would always be ok and that they were raised to value their bond. She expressed pride in their vulnerability, as she believed it could resonate with other families facing similar situations.

Savannah Guthrie also inquired about the aftermath of family arguments once episodes aired. Kim explained that the tension resurfaced during the editing process when they heard what was said behind each other's backs.

The subsequent months of waiting for the audience's opinions exacerbated the situation. However, she viewed the entire process as therapeutic and affirmed her family's commitment to sharing their lives with their audience.

While Kim Kardashian's pop-up shop in Rockefeller Center sparked controversy and faced criticism from fans, it remains open for a limited time. Despite the negative reactions, Kim's popularity and the allure of her brand may still draw visitors to the shop. As the reality star and her family continue to navigate their personal and professional lives in the public eye, it remains to be seen how they will address and overcome the challenges they encounter along the way.