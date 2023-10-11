For Sunday's Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings game, Travis Kelce had the finest attitude. The NFL player showed up to US Bank Stadium sporting a matching set of slouchy brown velvet cargo pants, a silky white button-up, and matching Nikes. As per Page Six, fans swiftly set up side-by-side photos of the NFL player's pants and vintage images of Taylor Swift's curtains from her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series from 2022 after noticing that Kelce's velvet cargo pants felt familiar. On Monday, when he shared his "chill" outfit on Instagram, the comments section was swamped with analogies to curtains. “It’s the ‘Midnights’ pants for me,” one Instagram fan wrote, while a second fan gushed, “Aw dad’s wearing mom’s curtains.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Also Read: Olivia Wilde Gets Called a 'Hypocrite' For Throwing Shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

A third fan added, “I’m glad Taylor let you borrow the curtains from the midnight promo.” Some fans mockingly remarked that they wished the trousers came "in a pair of curtains," and another said they intended to "borrow this fit for Halloween." Kelce, who triumphed on Sunday despite suffering from an injury, has honored Swift, 33, with his choice of attires before. Last month, the Blank Space hitmaker had attended her first Chiefs game and left with tight end player, who was sporting a denim outfit that appeared to be a tribute to Swift's impending 1989 (Taylor's Version) album. The 1989 bedroom painting denim jacket costs approximately $295 and the pants by KidSuper Studios are approximately $285. His quirky outfit shared the same blue-and-cream color scheme as Swift's album's cover image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KidSuper (@kidsuper)

The former reality star was seen wearing a beaded friendship bracelet two days earlier when he was pictured at his Kelce Car Jam charity event. At a July stop on her Eras Tour, Kelce had notoriously attempted to offer Swift his phone number using a friendship bracelet and was "butthurt" when she refused to meet with him. But two months later, rumors started to circulate that the pair was "quietly hanging out." Since then, Swift has gained attention for attending two of Kelce's games: the Sept. 24 Chicago Bears game and the Oct. 1 New York Jets game.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Sabitus

Also Read: Here’s Why Travis Kelce May Be “The One” for Taylor Swift

Despite her absence over the weekend, Kelce regards the Grammy Award winner as his "good luck" charm, a source told the Messenger on Sunday. "Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis," the source revealed. "She and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there." "Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose, and show support." The Lavender Haze songstress had appeared to confirm her relationship with Kelce last month when she rooted for him with Donna Kelce from the VIP section at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' 41-10 victory against the Chicago Bears.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift's 'Minnesota Soccer Mom' Imitation Video Resurfaces as She Skips Travis Kelce's Vikings Game

Donna Kelce, Mother of Travis Kelce, Shares What She Told Taylor Swift in VIP Section of Chiefs Game