When Fans Made Fun of Kim Kardashian's Exposed 'Lumpy' and 'Bumpy' Skin at the Oscars Party

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in an all-white custom Balenciaga CB Diamond dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The Hulu star's face was pointed out sharply by the jagged neckline of the white scuba satin bodice design. She accessorized the ensemble with black Balenciaga Square Knife pumps and pear-shaped diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz. However, fans noticed jarring skin details in her 'unfiltered' red carpet pictures, "The funny thing is, if she’d just left her face alone she would’ve aged so much better!" they joked about her 'bumpy' and 'lumpy' skin texture.

As per The US Sun, sharing the pictures on a popular Reddit forum they expressed their opinions, "Face card declined," stated a fan. "Pillow cheeks from filler, ugly eye contacts, lumpy lips, and those smile lines that she dreads so much and photoshops," a second fan pointed out. "These people are frightening," a third fan reacted, "It’s always so jarring to see these people outside of Photoshop. She doesn’t even look bad idk why she just doesn’t keep it real."

This is not the first time the reality star's natural skin remained exposed. The beauty mogul treated herself to a facial at a spa over the weekend, and she let fans see her makeup-free face. The SKIMS founder posted a picture of herself lying on the therapy bed. A machine was rolled across her face, by the technician who sat close to her head. It was supplied by The Beauty Sandwich, a celebrity facial sculpting and lifting service that the mother of four and other celebrities like Salma Hayek regularly use. Kim had obvious black circles under her eyes and her natural skin was on display. Her dark hair pulled up into an updo at the back of her head revealed a tiny pout. She widened her eyes wide, highlighting her lengthy lashes. She chose to wear a basic black tank top for her beauty treatment." Snatched! Thank you The Beauty Sandwich," she captioned the post.

The Kardashian star has previously opened up about her struggles with psoriasis, As per People, she explained the use of saran wraps to control the skin condition, “Okay so if you want to see what I do to get a little relief. I put the product on the spot and I sleep in it and I saran wrap it and I just rub it in,” she explained, showing how good her leg looks compared to the night before. “But this is one time and you saw how crazy and dark this one spot was and look at how much better it is. That’s overnight, one-time saran wrapping it. Is that not insane?”

“My little heart-shaped psoriasis is still there but one night of intense cream and saran wrap changes everything,” she said. “It’s obviously still there but the intense itching goes away so I have to do that twice a week.” "Not gonna lie this is painful. Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks," she captioned a clip documenting her journey. “I usually just have this spot, but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh. So I just know it's time to figure this out.” "Just wanted to share my journey with you guys," she wrote.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 13, 2024. It has since been updated.