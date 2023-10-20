Fans Gasp Over The Details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Unborn Son’s $10,000 Crib

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a glimpse of her unborn son's nursery, and it's not the luxurious $10,000 wooden crib that caught everyone's attention but a seemingly disturbing detail lurking in the background per The US Sun. Nestled in her opulent million Los Angeles mansion, Kardashian showcased the lavish "Gradient Crib" from Nursery Works, strategically positioned in front of expansive windows offering a view of the sprawling yard. However, what captured the imagination of eagle-eyed fans was not the crib itself but a peculiar blue furry toy housed within its confines.

This enigmatic doll, identified as Visty and crafted by the Japanese artist VERDY, took center stage in the Instagram post. Yet, it was not Visty's vibrant blue fur that left fans unsettled, but rather the subtle yet eerie appearance of the name "Rocky" on a branch of what appeared to be a "wishing tree" adorning the crib. User @im_saved_by_grace said, "I'm sure she will put liners around it so baby doesn't get stuck." While another user @vintage_war raised concern by saying, "hazard," to which another user replied saying, "How? She’s obviously going to take the toy out." Kardashian, currently pregnant at the age of 44, has been recuperating at home after a recent episode that necessitated a very urgent fetal surgery. The reality star, known for her transparency on social media, shared a poignant black and white photo on Instagram, depicting her husband Travis holding her hand during the tumultuous time.

Expressing gratitude, Kourtney acknowledged the skill of her doctors in saving her baby's life, emphasizing her eternal appreciation for her husband's swift return from tour to be by her side. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote. She further added, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she continued. The POOSH founder concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍"

The path Kardashian traversed was characterized by the triumphant celebration of life—an emotional journey that struck a chord with her vast legion of fans over social media and reality television.

