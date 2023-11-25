Fans Criticize 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg For Her 'Gross' On-Air Conduct

The View's Whoopi Goldberg riled off viewers with her behavior on the recent broadcast. Whoopi enjoyed the meal that Chef Carla Hall prepared for the gathering. As reported by The U.S. Sun, the hosts of the morning shows celebrated Thanksgiving on The View set, which was decked out, and Carla even prepared a special meal for the ladies of the show. Grilled cheese sandwiches with kale pesto sauce and butternut squash arancini were among the items she made for the hosts.

For the Thanksgiving episode of The View they put out food for all of the hosts



The only one to eat was Whoopi Goldberg 🤣 I wanted to make a fat joke but it was endearing and a total power move pic.twitter.com/YuQZKgPKOK — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 22, 2023

With the exception of Whoopi, the other stars restrained themselves from eating with their mouths full. A few times during the act, the famed comic talked after eating a hefty chunk of food. Many viewers of The View were outraged by Whoopi's irresponsible behavior. One fan tweeted, "Good Morning Fam! I guess Whoopi’s gonna be talking with food in her mouth for an hour." Another one wrote, "For the Thanksgiving episode of The View they put out food for all of the hosts. The only one to eat was Whoopi Goldberg. I wanted to make a fat joke, but it was endearing and a total power move." A third one wrote, "I just told my mom that she was chowing down!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

In February, a similar incident took place, and Whoopi was called out by her fans on social media for chewing food while on air. Viewers began criticizing Whoopi Goldberg on social media when they saw she was still eating at the start of the broadcast. As always, The View began with the ladies taking their seats in front of a roaring and applauding studio crowd. Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin waved to the audience as the cameras focused on Whoopi, who looked to be chewing. The moderator then nodded in agreement as she presented the program while continuing to eat. Whoopi continued, as she shoved food to the side of her mouth: "Hello and welcome to The View." She even justified her action by adding, "I was in the mood for a little sweet thing when I came out."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

One user tweeted at the time, "Whoopi is now eating while doing the show? Ugh!" Another one slammed her by adding, "For the love of god. I wish Whoopi –The MODERATOR– would not eat and try to talk on-air." A third fan wrote, "Whoopi's chewing a Tootsie roll coming out! She wanted som'n sweet!" A fourth critic added, "Come on Whoopi. Nobody wants to watch you eating on the show, much less a tootsie roll. Could you cut back on your preaching as well? While I agree with you, it’s monotonous to watch every day." Other viewers thought it humorous and expressed their support for the presenter despite the criticism. A fan tweeted, "LOL Whoopi is chewing on a tootsie roll. Lawd that will take forever to chew."

