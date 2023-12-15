Fans Criticize Kris Jenner’s ‘Real Double Chin’ in Pictures From Balenciaga Fashion Show

In the ever-changing realm of the Kardashian-Jenner realm, every fashion move is under scrutiny and Kris Jenner’s appearance at the Balenciaga Haute Couture showcase in Paris has ignited a wave of online chatter. The 68-year-old matriarch, famous for her sharp style choices, left critics gasping as she posed in an all-black cloak and 90s-inspired sunglasses. Attending the event during the summer of 2022, Kris flaunted her distinctive look. Although the event occurred in 2022, a fan re-shared the moment on a dedicated Kardashian Reddit board. The forum post amusingly titled, "Ah yes, the cult cloak" set the stage for a humorous discussion among fans. The comment section of the post unraveled a variety of opinions on Kris’s ensemble and her appearance.

Some fans shared their dislike for the oversized sunglasses, "I’m so over the bug-eyed sunglasses they’re trying to make happen," one fan added. Another fan quipped, "Is that another piece of plastic-chic apparel from the next Khy drop?" One commenter humorously added, "Bono wants his 'The Fly' shades back," while another playfully noted, "Finally showing off her real double chin. Love seeing unedited pics of the [Kar-Jenners]."

Kris’ fashion choices shared the center of attraction with her daughter Kim Kardashian, who made her catwalk debut during Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection show. Despite Kim’s prominent runway moment, fans could not help but focus on Kris’ unique cloak and sunglasses, adding a layer of entertainment to the event.

As per The Sun, Kris shared this moment on Instagram and wrote, "The most incredible @balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris today!! So proud of you @kimkardashian, and what a runway for the 51st couture collection." The Kardashian spectacle continued as fans rushed to criticize Kris’ appearance during Kim’s catwalk debut. One fan shared, "Pretty sure that’s Jack Nicholson," while another remarked, "Was going to say the Grinch styled to be in Men In Black but Jack Nicholson is more accurate." A third one suggested, "That’s Kris? I thought it was the Devil from O Brother, Where Art Thou."

As the Kardashian saga unraveled, Kris’ recent Instagram photo captured by Kylie Jenner further fumed commentary. The mother-daughter duo recently attended the Wonka premiere in Los Angeles, supporting Kylie’s boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet. However, sadly the post became a platform for critics to comment on Kris’ appearance. One fan criticized, "Kris has a**hole lips, lip filler mustache, and sunken cheeks Jesus God."

This isn't the first time Kris Jenner has faced scrutiny for her appearance. Previous instances, including a collapsed nostril after attending Victoria Beckham's fashion show, have triggered discussions on possible plastic surgery outcomes. In the realm of the Kardashian-Jenner universe, every public appearance becomes an event, with fans and critics alike dissecting every detail.

