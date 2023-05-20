Fans Mistake Lady Gaga for Miley Cyrus in Unrecognizable TikTok Promoting Her Beauty Line

Lady Gaga looked "unrecognizable" in her latest TikTok video where she was seen promoting her beauty brand, HausLabs. The Judas songstress appeared lean in the short clip, and fans mistook her for Miley Cyrus. According to Page Six, the clip showcased the Just Dance singer twirling while holding several HausLabs products to the tune of Princess Diana by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj. Gaga was sporting a casual look: she wore a black tank top and her blonde hair was let loose. She captioned the video, “These neutrals are hot like this record @HausLabs (Grrrrrrr…I’m wearing maple matte)."

Fans were stunned at her appearance and were quick to comment. One fan said, “Miley Cyrus cosplaying as Lady Gaga.” Another wrote, “This might not be lady gaga?? am I crazy?" A third fan expressed their confusion and commented, “She looks like somebody who kinda looks like Lady Gaga." A fourth fan commented under the post: “My mind is fighting over deciding whether this is Miley Cyrus or Lady Gaga.”

However, some fans pointed out that this weight loss might have been for her upcoming film. One viewer said, “She lost weight for her role in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' and the video is mirrored, y’all are so quick to judge.” A few others compared her dance moves with fellow pop singer, Britney Spears who is known to post short clips of herself dancing on Instagram.

According to The Sun, fans are suspecting that the House of Gucci actress has gone under the knife, maybe undergone a buccal fat removal surgery which removes fat from the cheeks and veneers. However, Gaga has previously denied getting plastic surgery. In an exclusive with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed, “I have never had plastic surgery, and there are many pop singers who have. I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification.”

Gaga continued, “And how many models and actresses do you see on magazine covers who have brand-new faces and have had plastic surgery, while I myself have never had any plastic surgery? I am an artist, and I have the ability and the free will to choose the way the world will envision me.”

Admitting to getting fillers, however, the Bad Romance songstress said on the Howard Stern Show in 2013 that she went through a phase of getting fillers in her lips, nose, and cheeks, after her hip surgery. She explained: “I’ve never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections, I’m telling you, I wasn’t exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, ‘Oh, let’s go see my girl’ and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvederm, and then leave."