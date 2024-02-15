Fans Concerned Over Scott Disick's Drastic Weight Loss and Sunken Eyes: "Hope He's Okay"

Scott Disick scares fans over his new weight loss avatar, sunken eyes, and pointy cheekbones after the Hulu star shared a video on his Instagram account. The 40-year-old has been a frequent face of the family drama The Kardashians, sharing his shenanigans. However, some reports previously revealed he wasn't in the best frame of mind.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The reality star shared a lengthy video on his social media talking about "mediums." He shared his first-hand experience and captioned, "You guys, I've always been skeptical of mediums, but I was recommended to Chris by a friend of mine. I have to share some of it with you! It was crazy the things Chris knew about me that I have never told anyone. Speechless."

Although he first started off the video by wearing sunglasses covering half his face. For the psychic reading, however, he removed the shades when his drastic weight loss shocked fans. He appeared bony and frail on his face, including his eyes that looked dull and lifeless, per The Sun.

Fans quickly jumped to the post's comment section to ask about his well-being. A fan, @brittneyrae23, asked, "Scott, are you okay?" Another fan, @courtineymac, noticed, "Why is his cheeks sunk in, omg." A third fan, @bandy_k, suggested, "He is definitely not well, so let's try and be nice."

Meanwhile, a more worried fan, @gina_parisse, wished, "Scott, I'm going to say a prayer for you. You look so unhealthy, and I don't mean that in a bad way as a fan; I'm genuinely worried. I would ask your doctor to run labs." @toniomairia wondered, "Is it me, or does he not look well."

Other fans said his new skinny look makes him look like Jared Leto. A fan, @darlinsargood, said, "He looks a little like Jared Leto." Another Instagram user, @kenscottmoore, echoed, "Looks like Jared Leto." While a few assume he's on drugs, ozempic specifically. @ashleymswain presumed, "Dude, he looks like he's on some hard-core drugs." @laynee_thomson wrote, "He's taking ozempic."

Previously, after Disick suffered a car accident in 2022, he opened up about how it made his sex life "terrible." In one of the episodes of the reality drama, Khloe Kardashian took Lord D to consult a doctor for his persistent back pain. However, he revealed it wasn't just back pain that he was dealing with. The aftermath of his accident also involved excessive weight gain.

The 40-year-old admitted, "I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back" due to lack of mobility. TMZ broke the story of Disick's car accident when his Lamborghini SUV rolled over while he drove near Calabasas. Consequently, he sustained a minor cut on his head and, fortunately, didn't have serious injuries.

The Flip It Like Disick alum told his doctors his back pain has gotten "worse over time." Although his doctors suggested back surgery, his friend and ex-sister-in-law suggested he undergo physical therapy. "I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him. He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back."