Fans Concerned as Gayle King Remains Absent from 'CBS Mornings' and Social Media

Gayle King, the well-known journalist, editor, and author, has been a part of the busy media world for a long time. From her early career as a news anchor to her current prominent role on CBS Mornings, she has gained immense public attention. She hosts the segment alongside Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil, and Vladimir Duthiers on weekdays. However, she has been absent from the show for over a week now and News Anchor, Kristine Johnson, is filling in for her. This led to widespread concern among viewers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alberto Rodriguez

According to The US Sun, King has also been inactive on social media for a while. Her last appearance on CBS Mornings was on July 23, when she interviewed Sonya Massey's father. Meanwhile, her last Instagram post came on July 26. Strangely, neither the show's hosts nor producers have addressed her absence. One concerned X user asked, "@GMA where’s Gayle King?" Another echoed, "Where’s @GayleKing? Haven’t seen her since she tried to give more air time to Sonya Massey’s family on @CBSMornings but apparently got overruled."

A similar incident also happened in March this year when King and co-host Burleson, were absent from CBS Mornings for a long period. The previous year, in March, there were also speculations that King was planning to resign from CBS and join CNN. She later dismissed these rumors and opened up about her career plans at the Adweek Convergent TV Summit. She said, "I'm very close to [CNN head] Chris Licht. I like him very much...But on that question, 'Me no speak English," she added, as reported by Hello! magazine.

Where’s @GayleKing?



Haven’t seen her since she tried to give more air time to Sonya Massey’s family on @CBSMornings but apparently got overruled.



😳😳😳 — Barb Matheson 🌻🟧💙🌈 (@MathesonBarb) August 1, 2024

She continued, "Let's just say I have two years left on my contract with CBS, and I have no intention of leaving CBS." Meanwhile, during an interview with USA Today, King was once asked to share the most valuable lesson she has learned from her career. She shared, "I think it’s okay to take a risk. Don’t take a foolish risk, but I think it’s good in life to take a risk. I also believe that I don’t care who you are, or how big you are, everybody always has something to learn. Everybody can always get better. So, I’m never under any illusion that, despite the success that I’ve had, there’s never another rung I can climb on the ladder."

They just announced Charles Barkley and Gayle King "King Charles " show moving to cnn — Kiowa Zulu (@KiowaZulu) April 24, 2023

While opening up about the CBS Mornings offer, she said, “I loved the radio show, I loved the show I was doing on OWN. I still love working at the magazine. The call from Chris literally changed my life,” as reported by People. King added, “It is very sweet to have this kind of success at this stage in your life when you weren’t even trying.” Star executive producer, Diana Miller, also praised King. "Gayle comes to the studio every morning bright with excitement to share our show with America. She is incredibly engaged in every story we tell," she opined, adding, "We all wish to be a little more brave, bold, and authentically ourselves. Just like Gayle.”