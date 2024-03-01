‘The View’ Hosts Discuss Sara Haines Abrupt Absence From the Daytime Talk Show

The View co-hosts had a new topic to discuss - the absence of their co-host Sara Haines from the daytime talk show. The only people occupying the hot topics discussion desk on Thursday were Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Goldberg, the moderator, gave an explanation of Haines's whereabouts when the chat show kicked off. "Sara is out today. We all miss her, but she will hopefully be back in the next couple of days," she said. "She didn't feel good," Behar, quipped in. "But, she's fine."

"She didn't feel good, but she's fine?" a confused Goldberg asked. "I'd say it was PMS, but she's over it," Behar fired back. "Remember those days?" Goldberg asked."She's not over PMS. She's 42," Griffin said. "I've got to stand up for my girl!" Goldberg replied with an "OK," and then moved on to the fresh topic of the day. As per The US Sun, Haines is all set to appear in other TV jobs. She disclosed earlier this month that she will appear on a Finding Your Roots program. As per ETOnline, while appearing on the Behind the Table podcast Haines was thankful for the opportunity to return to The View during the pandemic, despite the difficulties. But in contrast to her former co-hosting role, she acknowledged feeling like "a shell of herself" and having trouble living up to her expectations.

“I was so tense that day that I didn’t know if I’d remember how to do my job,” she confessed. “I had become really invisible in those two years in my own mind, through the depressions and stuff. I couldn’t have even told you what my talent was." “I think a lot of that came from hitting kind of a rock bottom for myself professionally,” she explained. "How lucky am I though?" Haines asked, highlighting her appreciation for the unpredictable nature of the industry. "That stuff doesn’t line up in this business, and to go through all of that and then not know what was next or coming?"

As per GoodHouseKeeping, Haines had announced that she will be appearing alongside Jon Quinones and W. Kamau Bell as a guest correspondent for the 16th season of the ABC series What Would You Do? starting on February 18, 2024. Sharing the news on her Instagram page she wrote, "The hit hidden-camera series @wwydabc with @johnquinones returns to @abcnetwork on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10/9c!" she wrote on Instagram on January 25. "So excited to be a guest correspondent along with @wkamaubell as we reveal how people behave when they *think* no one is watching. #wwyd."

Quinones too shared his excitement about having Haines onboard for the show. "Absolutely Love having you on the show, Sara!!!" he responded. "What a heart, what compassion. Perfection."