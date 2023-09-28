Swift fans were observed breaking into Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in several cities to sing along with their idol. Authorities had previously issued warnings to ardent fans to refrain from "Taylor-Gating" during the live performances at coveted locations. "I’m sure Taylor heard double the voices she was expecting because we were all out there singing even though we weren’t inside," Michaela Hogan, a fan who witnessed the madness of the concert at one of Swift's Nashville performances from a parking lot, had stated exclusively to Today in May.

Following a botched ticketing procedure from Ticketmaster late last year, the increasing trend enables Swift fans who weren't able to get tickets to the 52-night tour a chance to catch the once-in-a-lifetime chance from the parking lots. Fans had to wait hours to purchase tickets to the Lavender Haze hitmaker's concerts on Ticketmaster in November, which infuriated the public. The general on-sale for tickets was ultimately halted after Ticketmaster stated in a statement in November that there was "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets during the presale. Taylor had issued a statement to the company on her Instagram story back then saying, "It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," she said. "I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."

Swifties were seen coming in packs at various venues to enjoy the concert, "I wanna cry, I wanna throw up, and I wanna pass out," said one fan while describing the vibe at a Philadelphia 'Taylor-gate'. Fans were seen spending far less at their tailgates than on the expensive tickets being advertised on ticket resale websites by bringing snacks, beverages, and even air mattresses to the venues. A fan from Philadelphia had stated, "Full on the dance floor right here — screaming, everything." It was reported that ardent fans had planned to walk or ride-share to get to their 'Taylor-gates' because some sites, like Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium, where Swift was due to perform from May 19 to 21, only permitted ticket holders to park. As per USA Today, the New Jersey State Police had issued a warning on their social media, "Sorry Swifties – No Ticket, No Taylor-Gating," read their Instagram post. "Only patrons with concert tickets for the day of the event will be granted access to the parking lots. Tickets will not be sold at the stadium. Parking lots will be at maximum capacity and unauthorized crowds will create traffic and safety concerns."

Many of the fans opted to park in the nearby American Dream shopping center or take a train before going to MetLife. “I’m not willing to spend over $1,000 on tickets, but I can stand outside for free,” Allison Ekeman, a long-time Swift fan said.

