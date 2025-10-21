Fans Can’t Help but Wonder What Matt Damon Thinks of J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reuniting on the red carpet was not on their fan’s bingo this year. The exes who recently got divorced were seen posing for the cameras at the ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman” premiere. Social media users were left speechless at the reunion while many couldn’t help bit wonder what Matt Damon thought about it.

Jenniffer and Ben got married on August 20, 2022 after going through their ups and downs for decades. The couple had gotten engaged for the first time in 2002, but the engagement did not end up in marriage back then. Two years after the engagement, the couple decided to part ways in 2004.

The exes took the pop world by storm when they reunited in 2021. “They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years,” a source close to the couple shared in an interview with People.

A few months later, the couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans. Ben Affleck posted several pictures of his singer girlfriend on his account making their relationship Instagram official.

April 2022 was when the couple decided to give marriage another try. The couple got engaged for a second time. A few months later, in July, the couple decided too get hitched in Las Vegas.

In August of the same year, the couple held a wedding ceremony while being surorunded by their close friends and family. The wedding took place at Affleck’s house in Georgia. His pal Matt Damon and his wife were present for the happy day.

Lopez decided to file for divorce in the August of 2024 after reports of a starined relatuionship haunted her marriage with the actor for months. In January 2025, the couple finalised their divorce and decided to go their own ways.

The exes appearing friendly at the NYC premiere of their movie at the beginning of the month, once again has people shocked. People who took to social media to talk about the unexopectyed reunion started to speculate what Ben’s best pal Matt Damon thought about the his interesting dynamic with the singer.

“I know Matt Damon is tired of hearing Ben’s a** go ‘Soo, guess what..,” one user wrote. Others even suggested that the Martian actor step in to help the couple hash it out.

The star was more than happy about his best friend’s marriage to Lopez according to his previous admission. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder [for them] than I am. They’re both great,” Damon said while he appeared as a guest on the The Carlos Watson Show.

While the star semed to appear supportive of his friend’s marriage in public, a source came forward to reveal what was really going on behind the scenes. “He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!” a source told OK! Magazine.