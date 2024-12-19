Fans Can't Get Over How Attractive Rob Kardashian Was After 2011 Photos Resurfaced: "It's Unfair..."

When Rob Kardashian made frequent appearances on social media and his family's reality TV, he used to be the talk of the town. Owing to his wonderful attitude and the attractive genes he possessed, he won over many fans. But as he began to avoid the media, he gradually lost his significance and, perhaps, his confidence. Everyone was left wondering what exactly happened that made him take such a huge life decision to abandon the media. Some of his 2011 photos also surfaced online, sparking a new discussion over his appearance and potential on Reddit.

Fans spoke their opinions without hesitation. "He looks almost like the spitting image of Robert Kardashian in the first pic," one fan observed. Another said, "He was so good-looking. I am so confused though— why can't he get back to this? Kris has access to every trainer, chef, and surgeon that can help him get back to a size that will restore his confidence." Someone else commented, "It’s kind of unfair how much they pushed him to finish school because he was so insecure."

The theme of his potential being limitless was prevalent in various remarks left by his fans. In fact, one commentator even said, "He has everything to be creme de la creme of the Kardashians. He carries the name, went to a prestigious school and is good looking. He could go the Ashton Kutcher way and low key invest his coins in companies but the dude went to Chyna smdh."

Some fans delved deeper, saying, "Poor Rob. He could've really been someone. Unfortunately the lack of love from the females in his life, he seeks out in women he dates and things just end badly." Another fan said, "I think he still has the potential to do whatever he wants but I think being in the spotlight and having your every move judged by the world definitely had a negative impact on him in a way it didn't his sisters." Another said, feeling depressed, "He had so much potential! Oh well…."

Rob's path has not been an easy one. Now 37, he previously made the conscious decision to avoid the public attention that his well-known family receives. He protects his privacy so much that Jenner Communications even manages his Instagram, as per The Sun. In addition, there has been a lot of legal turmoil in his public life, particularly involving his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna. A jury decided in favor of the Kardashian family in May 2022 in Chyna's defamation case, dismissing her allegations and adding yet another difficult chapter to Rob's already complex existence, as per NBC News.

One of the main reasons Rob has avoided the spotlight is his health problems as well. He has struggled with weight issues since receiving a diabetes diagnosis in 2015. In a stunning turn of events, once Khloé Kardashian liked an old picture of him with her pal Malika Haqq, making his followers briefly alarmed. The image of Haqq hugging him with a tiny heat-break emoji made others wonder if he was dead. Numerous posts emerged featuring the caption "RIP" but were later debunked. Even with the incorrect news, the incident demonstrated how much the public still cared for the once-well-known reality star.