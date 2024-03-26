Fans Call Out "Worst Bachelor Ever" Juan Pablo for His Appearance on 'American Idol'

When The Bachelor alum Juan Pablo appeared on American Idol, fans weren't too pleased to see him. The reality TV star made a surprise appearance on the singing competition after his 14-year-old daughter Camila Galavis came for an audition. Meanwhile, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan were divided over the teen's performance.

Sunday's episode of American Idol had a surprise guest, Pablo, among the many hopeful contestants waiting in line for their big break in Hollywood. Among the talents was the teenager Galavis who told the judges her father had been a famous name on The Bachelor, per The Sun.

Expectedly, they were shocked to find out Camila was Pablo's daughter. Perry questioned, "You know what it's like to be on reality television — [are] you trying to throw her in this lion's den?" The former reality star clarified, "She's been singing since she was little, and the opportunity came, and she wanted to do it."

Pablo was the main man during the 18th season of The Bachelor and was introduced to the franchise in 2013 dubbed as the first Latino lead in the show's history. The former soccer player's time on reality TV was filled with drama and controversies. He even "changed his mind" after the season ended with Nikki Ferrell.

Although he was emotional throughout his daughter's audition, judges were skeptical about the young girl's performance. Perry began, "You've got a good voice. It sounds a little young. It's [got] lots of personality. It's very youthful. I'm just looking for some of those notes that could come out and really compete with the other contestants."

Meanwhile, Bryan said, "Love your confidence, love your personality. It's very listenable. It’s very pop. I think your biggest hurdle is the big high notes are still giving you a little bit of trouble. I mean, you're so young. I just don't know if it's ready yet." Ritchie echoed, "I agree with Luke a little bit here in terms of experience."

However, American Idol fans critiqued Pablo's appearance on the show. Although some appreciated Camila's performance others' dismissed his presence and his daughter altogether. A fan, @sean2637, slammed, "I'm not here for some guy from The Bachelor Daughter being on the show and she's not even in the age limit."

@realitytvchatss echoed, "Listen, his daughter can go to Hollywood but please do me a favor and never show Juan Pablo on my TV screen ever again. Thanks." @JSmithneilcriticized, "Camila no for me.. but they will advance her since daddy been on ABC show... hate singing in another language."

Meanwhile, another fan, @lindsay_0208, weighed in, "Juan Pablo was probably the worst Bachelor but his daughter can sing." @AJGreen1389 laughed, "Never did I ever think I'd see Juan Pablo on ABC again." @realitytvchatss set the record straight, "Not Juan Pablo’s daughter auditioning for American Idol. Sorry, Juan Pablo is still the worst Bachelor on my list."