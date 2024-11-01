Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian for 'Exhausted' Birthday Post About Caitlyn Jenner: "It Looks So Forced"

Kim Kardashian surprised fans with a rare birthday tribute to Caitlyn Jenner, celebrating her former step-parent's 75th birthday. On October 28, Kardashian posted a selfie of herself with Jenner on Instagram, with the message, “Happy 75th Birthday. I love you." The short caption caught fans’ attention, with some interpreting the simple message as 'forced' due to their previous fallout.

The birthday tribute from Kim was met with mixed reactions online. A netizen wrote, “The short and sweet caption with exactly one picture I’m dying.” Another quipped, “The caption looks exhausted.” In a similar vein a comment read, “It looks so forced. Kimmy baby, we know you didn’t wanna make this post.” Another echoed, “Damn, she don’t get a paragraph?”

I did ‘House of Kardashian’ to defend my family and I speak extremely highly of my kids and Kris - the mastermind behind it all - who I spent 22 beautiful years with. Coming out soon on @comcast @nbc pic.twitter.com/CFS9Vhw6VV — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 4, 2023

Others viewed the post more positively. One user shared, “Remember when Caitlyn threw all your family under a bus... you’re too forgiving.” Another praised Kim’s resilience and penned, “I have always admired how you and your family—blood or otherwise—support each other through the most difficult circumstances. Much respect.”

Kim was, however, the only one to post a birthday message. The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family stayed notably silent, although Kylie Jenner, Caityln's youngest, liked Kim's post. Caitlyn shared Kim’s post on her Instagram Stories and responded in the comments with, “Love you so much. Thank you for everything." The former Olympian, who celebrated with close family and friends in Malibu, shared moments from the dinner on Instagram the following day. She wrote, “Last night birthday dinner in Malibu was so special. I will post more later...only a few people in these pictures that were there.”

She went on to express gratitude for her family and attendees, noting that “Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time. You all made my birthday evening so special…and your beyond thoughtful and generous gifts made the night all the more fun (WOW!) I love you all so much.” Caitlyn, who married Kris Jenner in 1991, has strained relationships with the Kardashians following the release of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which included critical remarks about Kris and their marriage. This led the Kardashians to distance themselves publicly.

Watch as @KimKardashian takes a visit to Malibu to confront @Caitlyn_Jenner about family tension. #IAmCaithttps://t.co/XM7Rt0gDRB — I Am Cait (@IAmCait) August 17, 2015

Caitlyn later appeared in her own show, I Am Cait, between 2015 and 2016, where she documented her journey and shared her evolving family dynamics. E! News reported that Caitlyn and Kim’s relationship specifically took a hit after in 2017, where she portrayed Kris in a less-than-flattering light. According to Us Weekly, in a 2022 interview with the U.K.’s This Morning, Caitlyn revealed that she and Kris no longer speak directly. She revealed, “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.”

She added, “It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.” Caitlyn shared that she remains “closer to the Jenner side” of her family, including her children Burt and Cassandra with first wife, Chrystie Scott, and Brandon and Brody with second wife, Linda Thompson. Caitlyn also noted, “When you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others.”