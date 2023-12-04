A recent episode of The View became a battleground as fans took to social media to express their unhappiness with Alyssa Farah Griffin, appealing for her removal from the show. The heated debate occurred during a political discussion featuring guest Senator John Fetterman. While the panelists indulged in what felt like a civil discourse, tension spiked when Griffin repeatedly talked over co-host Sunny Hostin. As Hostin tried to share her opinion on California Governor Gavin Newsom, Griffin interjected, trying to cut her off with a final comment. Despite Hostin's attempts to regain the floor, Griffin continued to interrupt. The altercation did not go unnoticed by fans, who quickly echoed their agitation on social media.

"Alyssa Farah Griffin must go. She does not research before she talks," criticized one fan, reflecting a common sentiment among annoyed viewers. Another accused, "Again with the Republican Tokyo Rose Alyssa talking over everyone, trying to force the conversation to spread Republican anti-democracy propaganda," demanding her expulsion from the show. As reported by The Sun, the hashtag #ExpelAlyssa started grabbing attention and traction on social media, pointing out the seriousness of the backlash. The drama was further amplified as co-host Sara Haines also faced backlash for her consistent nudging during Hostin’s commentary. Fans expressed exasperation, demanding a more respectful vibe on the show, with some begging Griffin to let Hostin talk. One fan commented, "It's getting ridiculous; Sara and Alyssa have teamed up."

This recent clash follows a pattern of tensions boiling on The View, with fans expressing their agitation and discomfort with the dynamics among the hosts. The appeal for Griffin’s removal gained momentum as fans rallied behind Hostin, underscoring the need for a more amicable environment. On another note, Griffin, who had been the focal point of the controversy, recently shared some personal happy news during a segment of the show. She asserted, “I had a nice, low-key Thanksgiving with my family. We were at this adorable little place, Mayflower Inn, in Connecticut. But the highlight: I became a godmother! My nephew had already been born, but I was asked to be a godmother, and it was just wonderful!” In an interesting turn of events, Whoopi Goldberg, in the middle of a segment, questioned Griffin, "Are you pregnant?" On which Griffin gasped and asserted, "No! Oh my God! You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's dying for me to get pregnant!"

Despite this positive revelation, the demand for her removal has not subsided, with fans seemingly eager for a change in the show's lineup. As The View continues to be a platform for diverse discussions on current events and politics, the viewer's response to the recent episode underscores the significance of maintaining a respectful and balanced dialogue among the hosts. The fate of Griffin on The View remains uncertain as fans await a response from the show's producers and network.

