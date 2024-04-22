Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department accompanied by a bonus track titled The Alchemy. Fans have already deciphered lyrics and searched for Easter eggs in the album's thirty-plus new tracks. Swift, who was anticipated to criticize her former partners in the songs, also presumably targeted Kim Kardashian and their protracted dispute.

I’m already seeing people saying thanK you aIMee is “immature” and “childish” and I just want to say this.



Consider yourself lucky if you’ve lived your adult life without knowing people who exist to destroy you and torment you.

It's painful and lonely and this song is important — Mandy Matney (@MandyMatney) April 19, 2024

As reported by Cosmopolitan, K, I, and M are all capitalized in the title of the composition 'thanK you aIMee', which corresponds to the letters Kim. In allusion to the reality star's renowned phony tan, she added, "When I picture my hometown. There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you. And a plaque underneath it. That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school." Even more illuminating is the second verse, which states, "And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill. Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе. And then she wrote hеadlines. In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take." Perhaps the 'grave' she refers to is the one Swift emerges from in the music video for the Reputation album track Look What You Made Me Do (2017).

Swift's followers responded to the epic slander track on X. One person shared, "Omfg thanK you aIMee is about Kim Kardashian. This album is SO UNHINGEDDDD." Another user wrote, "Kinda funny when people reaction to thanK you aIMee is ‘shes 34’ when that's still two whole years younger than Kim was when she was posting snake emojis." A third user added, "Not Kim’s whole comment section saying thank you Aimee, Taylor really wasn’t kidding when she said she renamed her." A fourth added, "I wish we were somehow able to see Kim's reaction when she found out about thanK you aIMee."

There is one more theory that Swift's Cassandra is a reference to the sham that occurred during the phone call recording session with Kanye West and Kardashian. A 2016 Kardashian edited excerpt of the recording appeared to indicate that Swift authorized West to reference Swift in his song Famous. Swift, according to Kardashian, was preemptive with West's lyrics and the two allegedly discussed the song via edited phone conversation before its release. It wasn't until March 2020, however, that the complete call was published online, disclosing that Swift was not informed of certain song details, including the line 'that bitch'.

Swift addressed the dispute in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview, three years later, "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."