Fan Says Taylor Swift's Dance is 'Underrated,' Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons: "There's No Soul"

Taylor Swift's Eras tour has recently faced unexpected criticism, as fans, known as Swifties, have taken to social media to mock her swifts moves. The Grammy-winning artist's dancing has been spotlighted online, particularly after a viral clip surfaced. In the clip, Swift could be seen shaking back and forth, seemingly to accentuate her fringed gold outfit, on the beats of You Belong With Me. While Swift was clearly enjoying herself and having fun on stage, a significant portion of social media users reacted less favorably.

she's so underrated as a dancer pic.twitter.com/s8prDSgXMV — roune | 𖤓 (@betteroffwoem) June 15, 2024

Many suggested that Swift's dance moves give off 'granny vibes.' One user, @lostbvtfound, tweeted, "There's no way Swifties gagging over this," while @thankUbardi commented, "Girl, that dress is moving more than she is pls." @soyclubi even went as far as to call Swift the 'most overrated artist in the world.' @K3NDALLJ questioned, "People actually pay money to see this?" @19brigid49 mentioned, "Why does anyone care about Taylor Swift's dancing? It's her music that is the problem. There's no soul. Of course you can't dance to that."

19k quotes over a woman dancing at her show VS 4k quotes over a man being angry. the hate towards taylor swift is so forced. pic.twitter.com/CRdGXKr7KC — athena (@athenamount) June 17, 2024

Meanwhile, @kittylipsjohnsn compared her moves to drying off after a shower, saying, "This is how I dry myself off after I shower when I forget to grab a towel." @HobbyCreation humorously noted, "I've seen a cricket with better moves," and @kariwarburton suggested, "Someone get her a hula hoop."

Please don’t ever fucking tell me Taylor Swift is a good dancer. I will punch you in your fucking face. — sam halen. (@samanthaknope) June 17, 2024

@outerspacetaste commented, "I don’t understand why they don’t hire someone to teach her how to move properly," while @heyzuestv bluntly stated, "'Underrated?' This is probably the worst dance I ever seen in my life." @SebLin10 found a specific move particularly unappealing, saying, "That tongue-out thing she did was an ICK. I’m a straight girl and thought only men could give me the ick, lol."

Gwimbly type dance pic.twitter.com/yNn92OgyIr — Shep🖌🐾 🔜 Anthrocon 2024 (@ShepGoesBlep) June 17, 2024

However, some of Swift's fans came to her defense. @athenamount pointed out, "19k quotes over a woman dancing at her show VS 4k quotes over a man being angry. the hate towards taylor swift is so forced." @ElectionLegal claimed, "You know a man filmed this video because if a woman had filmed it, there would have been a caption that said "POV you are Taylor Swift dancing your heart out."

You know a man filmed this video because if a woman had filmed it, there would have been a caption that said "POV you are Taylor Swift dancing your heart out" https://t.co/9UmB416Uu9 — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) June 17, 2024

In another incident involving Swift, her fans found themselves 'forgetting' they were at her concert because they were too distracted by one of her backup dancers. Currently, in the middle of the European leg of her record-breaking Eras world tour, Swift's fans have been sharing their favorite moments on social media. Many Swifties were particularly smitten with one of the singer's dancers, Jan Ravnik. The Los Angeles-based dancer caught the eye of one fan thanks to his washboard abs and sexy dance moves during the song I Knew You Were Trouble.

‼| Taylor Swift becomes the first artist in history get hate and go viral for dancing in the way SHE WANTS at her OWN tour.



Congrats for yet another achievement @taylorswift13

🎉 pic.twitter.com/Gui1HuOOaF — matteo ⸆⸉ 🇵🇸 ๋࣭ ⭑ fucking closed. (@_yourmidastouch) June 18, 2024

At her Friday show in Scotland, Swift was greeted with a bagpipe performance of her hit song Love Story. The Reel Time Band, an 11-piece ensemble featuring eight highland bagpipers and three drummers, performed outside Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, wearing traditional kilts for the occasion. "Swift's tunes translate surprisingly well to traditional Scottish instruments. We're all huge music fans, so we're delighted to help welcome Swift to Scotland in the best way we know how," said Roddy Deans, pipe major of The Reel Time Band, as per Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Swift started her Eras Tour in March 2023 and has already performed across the U.S., Australia, Asia, Mexico, and South America before arriving in Europe this summer. Approaching the halfway point of its 152 shows, the record-breaking production became the first-ever tour to break the $1 billion barrier last year.