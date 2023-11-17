Jenelle Evans, a Teen Mom 2 alum, has recently found herself in the middle of a controversy, with fans accusing her of using a phony photo to promote her OnlyFans page. The reality star, who is known for her turbulent personal life and career choices, is under fire for allegedly using deceptive tactics to boost her OnlyFans profile.

Jenelle used Instagram Stories to promote her OnlyFans profile by posting an alluring image. The image depicted a woman standing in a red room, with a shadow casting her figure on the wall. However, astute viewers noticed flaws in the image, leading them to believe it was a stock image obtained from Google rather than an original likeness of the TV personality.

According to The Sun, fans discussed the alleged use of a stolen photo on Reddit, with one user saying, "Jenelle using a stolen photo to promo her OF." Screenshots circulating on social media purport to show that the image in question is, in fact, a stock photo. Fans chastised Jenelle for what they saw as "false advertising" and questioned her need for such tactics. One person commented in the thread, saying, "Maybe her OF will get reported for stealing content/posting someone else without their consent on her account. Or using it to promote her OF," while another added, "False advertising is not the way Jenelle."

This incident adds to Jenelle's growing list of controversies. The reality star has come under fire in recent weeks as she pursues her explicit entertainment career while her husband, David Eason, is being investigated by Child Protective Services (CPS) for alleged child abuse. Eason was charged with child abuse last month after allegations that he assaulted Jenelle's 14-year-old son, Jace. Despite these serious allegations, Jenelle has continued to promote her explicit content on social media, fueling fan outrage.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Jenelle's adolescent children, particularly her 14-year-old son Jace and 16-year-old stepdaughter Maryssa, are "so embarrassed" by the explicit content she posts on OnlyFans. Bullying from their classmates is said to have resulted from the situation, creating a distressing environment for the teenagers.

Jenelle's willingness to share explicit content is attributed to her love for her husband David Eason, even though he is facing child abuse charges. Jace, who is no longer living with Jenelle and David as a result of the September incident, has reportedly faced difficulties at his previous school as a result of Jenelle's adult content business venture. He is now enrolled in a new school, allowing him to distance himself from the controversy surrounding his mother's choices.

Maryssa, on the other hand, is rumored to be considering changing schools to avoid the backlash, but she is aware that the OnlyFans controversy will follow her wherever she goes. Because of the circumstances, she has decided to look into early college admissions as an alternative.

