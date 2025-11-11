Families Sue Camp Mystic for the Death of 25 Young Campers in Texas Flood

Families who lost their children during the Texas flash floods in July have sued Camp Mystic for negligence. Twenty-five campers and two counselors died in what the lawsuits describe as a preventable disaster caused by the camp’s management. The young children and counselors were killed as floodwaters rose at the sleepaway camp.

According to two lawsuits filed on Monday in Travis County, the camp’s management was aware of the flooding risk but chose to ignore the Texas flood warnings and did not inform parents about the danger.

The plaintiffs allege that the camp did nothing to mitigate the disaster. The suits state that the deaths were preventable and describe the tragedy as a “self-created disaster.” One petition, filed by the family of a deceased camper named Eloise, reads: “There is no greater trust than when a parent entrusts the care of their child to another. This case seeks accountability for that betraya and to send a message to other camps: protect the kids in your care.”

New: The families of seven of the 27 young girls who died in the July 4 flood at Camp Mystic have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Kerr County summer camp. The plaintiffs say Camp Mystic “put profit over safety” by leaving cabins in flood-prone areas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gDOcKkskRu — Hannah Norton (@hannahdnorton) November 10, 2025

The names of Camp Mystic owners Dick and Tweety Eastman, along with other entities, are listed as defendants in the lawsuits. It is a multifamily lawsuit, as Britt Eastland — Dick’s son — is also serving as the family representative for his father, who died in the July flash floods.

Additionally, Dick’s other son and his wife are also named among the defendants. His father died on July 4, when the water rose thirty feet on the Guadalupe River, flooding Camp Mystic and nearby homes. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the families of Lila Bonner and Chloe Childress (counselors), Anna Margaret Bellows, Molly DeWitt, Katherine Ferruzzo (counselor), Lainey Landrey, and Blakely McCrory.

The families argue that the camp personnel were aware the area was prone to flooding but took no precautionary measures when the water level rose from 14 feet to 30 feet. According to the lawsuit, there have been at least three previous instances when evacuations were required due to rising river levels.

In the lawsuit filed by families of 5 campers and 2 counselors killed in the July 4 flooding, families allege Camp Mystic ordered the girls to stay inside as the waters rose. The lawsuit says two of the cabins were 300 feet from higher ground.#texasflood pic.twitter.com/TTdcqYS0HG — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) November 11, 2025

According to 2011 records, the camp area falls within a 100-year flood zone, meaning that each year there is a 1% chance of flooding. The Eastland family has owned the property since 1939 and has previously appealed to have flood-related designations removed from the buildings.

As a result, updated flood maps excluded several camp-owned structures along the river and lake from the flood zone. During a flood in 1985, Tweety Eastland was reportedly airlifted to give birth, indicating that the family was well aware of the area’s flood risks. Despite this knowledge, they allegedly ignored repeated warnings — a decision that led to multiple deaths.

The lawsuit claims that the Eastlands influenced FEMA map updates to remove flood-risk classifications, allowing them to build more structures and pay lower insurance premiums. The family reportedly earned millions of dollars in revenue while maintaining low overhead costs — at the expense of campers’ safety and, ultimately, several lives.

The camp also lacked an emergency preparedness plan or any effective warning system. When floodwaters began to rise, staff reportedly instructed counselors and campers to remain inside instead of evacuating.