False Internet Rumor Ruined Her Life—Now This College Student is Taking ESPN and Pat McAfee to Court

Published on: April 2, 2025 at 9:03 AM ET

Internet think ESPN should apologise for circulating rumors about a 18-year old college student.

ESPN Pat McAfee and Mary-Kate Cornett
Mary Kate Cornett (L) may sue ESPN host Pat McAfee for expediting rumors against her. (Image Credit: dhaaruni (L) /X.Com; NFL_DovKleiman(R)/X.Com)

The Internet is not a reliable place, and not everyone should be allowed to own a mic and blabber into it. More-so, those who do not understand how powerful or ruthless the Internet can be for young, vulnerable girls. Recently ESPN got embroiled in one such drama.

Mary Kate Cornett is an 18-year-old University of Mississippi freshman. In February 2025, she became a victim of the baseless fabricated rumor of inappropriate behavior. However, in the day and age of the Internet, it didn’t just stay within her university. It got traction and became viral on the Internet. This baseless accusation quickly went viral on social media, seriously upsetting her life and well-being. These accusations have been categorically and repeatedly refuted by Cornett and her family.

ESPNLooking for a few laughs and a quick buck, hosts of The Pat McAfee Show rode the wave. During The Pat McAfee Show on February 26, host McAfee and a few of his coworkers responded to an unverified web rumor about Cornett. In discussing the unproven web claim, McAfee used the word “allegedly” and omitted Cornett’s name during the two-minute piece. However, the Internet did what it does, and Pat McAfee and his stooges had done the harm.

They might have just goofed around or joked around, but it had a lifelong impact on Mary Kate Cornett’s life.
​​

Two Barstool Sports celebrities also made reference to the allegation on their social media pages, according to The Athletic.

Upon airing on national television, the storm of rumor was drastic. Cornett experienced severe anxiety and stress. This led her to relocate to emergency housing and transition to online classes to escape the hostile environment. She was getting cyber-bullied and severely harassed.

Beyond online platforms, she was subjected to threats, doxing, and offensive remarks. Sadly, there was a “swatting” event at her mother’s house. Emergency services received false reports, which led to the use of armed forces.

Cornett has stated her desire to take legal action against ESPN and talk show host Pat McAfee in response to the spread of the misinformation. She believes that both sides contributed to the escalation of the defamatory allegations. It worsened the harm to her reputation and psychological well-being. “I want people to be held accountable for what they’ve done,” Cornett said, underscoring her need for responsibility.

Her father has started a GoFundMe effort to aid other cyberattack victims. Since they recognized their position, the family realized there were others who needed help, too. This GoFundMe was created to emphasize the necessity for group support systems. This is also to increase awareness of the wider ramifications of internet harassment and unfounded rumors.

The Oxford Police Department is still looking into the causes and dissemination of the unfounded accusations. The widespread risks of false information in the digital era are highlighted by Cornett’s experience. Unverified claims can spread quickly and have real-world repercussions. These can destroy people’s reputations.

These can also cause safety and mental health issues. This episode is a clear reminder of the value of sharing knowledge responsibly. There could also be the possible legal repercussions of spreading misleading information and spreading rumors.

