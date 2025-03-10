‘World’s Hottest Flight Attendant’ Did THIS on Social Media—Fans Wonder What Went Wrong

Kinley Bedinger, who the internet crowned as the ‘world’s hottest flight attendant’, has made a major change to her social account. The Delta airline employee went viral after her on-duty picture went viral.

In the photo, Bedinger was dressed in her uniform while playing and posing for the camera. The internet sensation lay in the overheard bin as she smiled for the snap. The picture immediately took the internet by storm as netizens quickly noted how beautiful Kinley was. Several even started a heated debate on X (formerly known as Twitter.) People took to the platform to decide if Bedinger was the “world’s hottest flight attendant” or not.

Just booked a random flight to ATL with Delta. I swear to god if she isn’t my flight attendant I am gonna crash out @Delta pic.twitter.com/YGzrWyzTHk — Sgt Blackout 🫡 (@coldcallsniper) March 6, 2025

Amidst her going viral and gaining thousands of followers, the flight attendant decided to make an unusual move. Kinley took down the image that featured her posing in the overhead bin. The photo that made her go viral overnight has now disappeared from her feed.

Notably, Bedinger has never addressed or commented on all the attention she got online. A user took to X to repost the photo with the caption, “Just booked a random flight to ATL with Delta. I swear to god if she isn’t my flight attendant I am gonna crash out @Delta.”

“Switching from Southwest I’m now a forever Delta Airlines customer, another wrote in agreement. “Booking 15 trips rn,” another joked. Another user noted how similar Bdeinger looked to WWE star, Liv Morgan. The user went on to note that both the women look fantastic. “Been praying for this day to come,” another user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinley Bedinger (@kinleybedinger)

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time a Delta Airlines employee has gone viral on the internet. A male flight attendant went viral on social media for supporting Palestine.

A user took to X to post a picture of the male flight attendant whose uniform featured a Palestinian flag pin. “Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil. Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?” the caption to the post read.

The official Delta social media handle replied to the comment while noting, “I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally.” The post went on to explain how the airline follows a policy that is followed strictly. “Our employees reflect our culture,” the post added.

The comment was deleted soon after it was noticed by several netizens. The Airline received heavy backlash online for the comment. The Council on American-Islamic Relations addressed the tweet while calling it “racist anti-Palestinian.” Netizens demanded the airline to apologise for their insensitive comment.

In the same week, Delta Airlines released a statement noting that the racist comment was “mistakenly posted” and did not align with their “values and our mission to connect the world.”

The same statement revealed that the employee who was responsible for the tweet was “counselled” and fired. “We apologize for this error,” the company concluded.