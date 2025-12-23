‘Extremely Dangerous’ Inmate Among Trio Who Escaped DeKalb County Jail — How Did They Get Out?

Early Monday morning, deputies at the DeKalb County Jail were scheduled to conduct a routine security check. During the process, they discovered that three inmates were missing. The individuals had not been transferred, nor was their absence the result of a paperwork error.

Within hours of confirming the escape, authorities launched a full-scale manhunt involving local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials warned that the fugitives could be armed and dangerous.

Authorities described one of the escapees as “extremely dangerous” and identified the suspects as:

Stevenson Charles (24) , charged with murder and armed robbery

Yusuf Minor (31) , charged with murder, armed robbery, and firearm offenses

Naod Yohannes (25), charged with simple assault, arson, and violent acts inside a penal institution

One of three inmates who’ve escaped custody from DeKalb County Jail has been described by the U.S. Marshals Service as “extremely dangerous” with a long, violent record including murder, agg. assault and “sodomy on a person less than ten years old.” https://t.co/oRCZSG0j3E pic.twitter.com/m10NhFAac2 — Jonathan Raymond (@jisaacraymond) December 22, 2025

U.S. Marshals said the three men escaped from DeKalb County Jail sometime late Sunday or early Monday. Investigators have not said exactly when the escape occurred or how long the inmates were missing. Among the three, however, Stevenson Charles drew particular concern.

The U.S. Marshals Service has described Charles as a “violent fugitive” with an extensive criminal history. At the time of his escape, he was serving a life sentence at DeKalb County Jail. According to federal and county records, Charles has been charged with or convicted of murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations, kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery, and sexual violence. He has also been accused of targeting victims through dating apps.

Marshals said Charles has close ties to both metro Atlanta and the Miami area, raising concerns that he could quickly evade capture. Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney Joshua Schiffer said:

“Every minute that passes decreases the likelihood of them getting caught.”

Despite the extensive response, investigators identified multiple holes in jail windows, including a large opening on an upper floor. However, authorities stopped short of confirming an escape route or whether any security failures or human error were involved.

Danny Brown, who lives close to DeKalb County Jail, told Fox 5 Atlanta:

“If three can escape there, who knows who else could escape.”

By Monday night, the search had expanded across DeKalb County, with officials urging anyone who spotted the men to call 911 rather than approach them. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all three inmates had been taken back into custody. Officials said details about where the men were located would be provided during an 11 a.m. news conference.

Sheriff Melody Maddox said the department is taking the breach seriously and promised accountability. County leaders emphasized that public safety remains the top priority. Questions remain, however, about how the inmates were able to escape from a secured DeKalb County jail.