Explosive Tapes Reveal Trump Admitted 'Feeling Up' Melania in Public: "I'm Very Well-Behaved..."

Donald Trump is infamous for his controversial 'locker room talk' in public and during interviews. Among the tapes released before is one more with Howard Stern on his radio show from back in 2017. The former US president bragged about having sex with "some of the greats in history" and "feeling up" his Slovenian-American wife Melania Trump in newly-released tapes.

Stern and Trump have had candid conversations between 1993 and 2015, some of which were explicit about women. The men rated women's appearances and their assets and joked about their various sexual escapades. However, in one interview leaked to the website Factbase, Stern asked the President-elect if it was true that he had "banged some of the greatest beauties on the planet," as per The Independent. "True. Some of the greats in history," Trump boasted. Stern then asked if he had ever required an STD test following his "intimate encounters" with all the "greats." The now-78-year-old politician responded, "I own 25 percent of Goodyear Tire and Rubber," referring to using protection before going ahead with all the women he had ever shared the bed with.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Stern asked the billionaire if he "ever felt [Melania] up in public?" He responded, "Yeah," before defending himself, "I'm very well-behaved, actually, and almost always I'm very down the middle." Later, he revealed that he first met his third wife at a club full of supermodels but he found her "the one that [was] the most beautiful."

He then discussed her physique, "Oh, she's in shape. You know — but she's naturally in shape. It's not a big work at all or anything, which is nicer, to be honest." He further gushed, "She's a very beautiful woman, considered one of the great beauties of the world. So I don't know how I got her because, you know, beauty doesn't matter to me."

Stern refused to release these audio tapings before Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, citing "betrayal" to the then-candidate. "I feel Donald Trump did the show to be entertaining and have fun with us, and I feel like it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now where people are attacking him," referring to people's criticism of him.

On the contrary, Trump thought listeners enjoyed his crude talk calling his interviews fun and entertaining. "I never anticipated running for office or being a politician so I could have fun with Howard on the radio and everyone would love it," reiterating, "People do love it." In a 2015 Stern show, however, he refused to rate journalist Megyn Kelly's attractiveness, saying back in the day, he "wouldn't have minded answering that," but today, "I'll take a pass" on that question.

The businessman-turned-politician has a history of objectifying women in Howard Stern shows and otherwise. His critics long debated his misogynistic thoughts about the opposite gender, some of which included comments about his own daughter- Ivanka Trump, calling her "very voluptuous," as per CNN to referring to then 1-year-old Tiffany Trump's breasts in a throwback interview.