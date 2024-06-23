When Trump Told Howard Stern That He Can Call Ivanka a ‘Piece of A--'

An analysis of hours of discovered tape by CNN's KFile in 2016, revealed that former president Donald Trump had engaged in crude discussions about women including his daughter Ivanka, with radio host, Howard Stern. Trump's history of sexually explicit banter that touched on Ivanka's physical attributes, on The Howard Stern Show, opened a chasm between the Republican presidential candidate and his party leaders at the time.

In one such interview, Trump told Stern, "My daughter is beautiful...," when the host interjected, "By the way, your daughter...Can I say this? A piece of ass." In response, Trump answered in the affirmative. In another incident, Stern inquired of Trump, "Did your daughter get breast implants?" Trump replied at the time, "No, she didn’t. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, did she look a little more stacked?"

He said on the Howard Stern Show in 2003 that "she's got the best body."



Trump admitted on The View that, "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."



Donald Trump Asked If It Was "Wrong" to Be "Sexually Attracted" to Ivanka pic.twitter.com/jtUW2aqmuH — Make it Stop - Liberty and Justice for All 🌊🌊🌊 (@mcarr2021) June 28, 2023

Stern opined, "She looks more voluptuous than ever." The former president assured, "No, she didn’t get them. She’s actually always been very voluptuous." Subsequently, the Republican frontrunner argued that the 'check out time' for relationships was when women turn 35. He also went on to boast about his group sex experiences and having intercourse with menstruating women.

"I'm not in every interaction my father has. But he's not a groper." More from @IvankaTrump @CBSThisMorninghttps://t.co/DcevG8mKOi — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) May 18, 2016

Meanwhile, Ivanka remained supportive of her father at the time and even referred to him as a 'feminist' in an interview. In 2016, she confessed to The Times, "People talk about gender equality. He has lived it, he has employed women at the highest levels of the Trump Organization for decades, so I think it’s a great testament to how capable he thinks women are and has shown that his whole life."

Trump said Ivanka has a great body. That she has terrific breasts. That he would date her. Had her do seductive poses with him as a pre teen. Hired pretty blondes. Told Stormy she reminded him of Ivanka. Now Ivanka barely lets him hug her. Keeps her kids away.

Trump incest. pic.twitter.com/GGGwA4cZDy — Thomas Schmitt (@ThomasS32152704) May 10, 2024

She further added, "My father is a feminist. He’s a big reason I am the woman I am today. He always told me and showed me that I could do anything I set my mind to if I married vision and passion with a work ethic. He’s also surrounded me with strong female role models who have done just that since I was a little girl. My father has tremendous warmth. He is a fiercely loyal person to his family and friends. He has an amazing — and albeit sometimes wicked — sense of humor. He has been an unbelievable father to me and my siblings."

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's history with women took center stage. As he took over as the Republican candidate for president, he launched a fresh gender-based attack on Hillary Clinton. Following reports that Trump had made sexist comments about women in 2016, he strongly implied that Clinton had been pestering women who had accused her husband of sexual assault. As per CNN, during one of the debates, he said, "Hillary Clinton attacked those same women and attacked them viciously."