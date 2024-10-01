Explicit Diddy Tape That Also Features Someone ‘More High-Profile’ Than Him Up For Sale: Lawyer

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The past of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been quite controversial. He has been accused of aggressiveness and sexual assault and was recently taken into custody on severe allegations of sex trafficking and domestic abuse. Meanwhile, a lawyer for Combs' latest accuser revealed that she was contacted about the sale of one of his videotapes. It was reportedly a pornographic video featuring the controversial rapper and another person who is even more prominent than Combs himself.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd discussed the tape on an episode of NewsNation's Banfield. When asked by the host whether people were 'shopping' these allegedly X-rated tapes, as reported by Radar Online, Mitchell-Kidd replies, "Yes... There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around to inidivudals... But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of, and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

When Ashleigh Banfield said she had heard of this strategy before as a 'catch and kill,' the lawyer responded, "Correct." While the latter did say she could not reveal the identity of the prominent person in the tape, she did say, "...but Mr. Combs was in the tape and this other person is, I would venture to say, more high profile than Mr. Combs." The lawyer also claimed, "I've seen stills of the video. I can verify that it exists, that it's real, and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question if it's that person in the video."

Alleging that the videotape was 'pornographic in nature,' she continued that the video was shot in Diddy's Atlanta home. "...To me, it doesn't seem like that person knows they're being videotaped... It doesn't seem like they're an active participant in the videotaping—like they're being surreptitiously recorded."

Mitchell-Kidd also talked about the shocking claims made by her client, who encountered the disgraced musician at a friend’s house in the industry. As reported by The Daily Beast, the lawyer revealed, “Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object. And then directed another gentleman to sexually assault her while he watched and pleasured himself.” She stated that the woman managed to escape and report the disturbing attack to the police. However, it is unknown if any investigation was done in this regard. Apart from this, there are several allegations from other women against Combs.

Meanwhile, Combs' legal representative Jonathan Davis has hit back at the latest allegations against his client: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)