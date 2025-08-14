Experts Warn Vladimir Putin Will Play Donald Trump ‘Like a Fool’ as Rumors of Cognitive Decline Get Stronger

Donald Trump‘s cognitive health is often discussed despite the White House’s claims that there’s nothing to be concerned about. There have been plenty of theories and rumors about how the 79-year-old President has been going through a mental health decline. Amid growing concerns, experts are now warning him that Vladimir Putin would play him “like a fool.”

Although the U.S. President seemingly was buddying up to his Russian counterpart at the beginning of his second term, their relationship has since grown tense. Trump, who once lauded Putin for his “pretty smart” invasion of Ukraine, gradually grew frustrated after failing to come to a negotiation over his promises to end the war.

He is now set to meet the Russian President at a summit in Alaska on Friday, a crucial moment that would both determine the fate of the Ukraine peace deal, and Trump’s own personal relationship with Putin. However, the Republican leader might not be as thrilled as expected, as he described the upcoming summit as a “feel-out meeting.” At the same time, he also threatened that if Russia fails to agree to a ceasefire, there would be “very severe consequences.”

Despite his statements, experts have sounded the alarm on how easily Vladimir Putin could “manipulate” Trump. Critics argued that the signs of his cognitive decline would play a massive role during the pivotal meeting, and they could ultimately work in the Russian President’s favor.

Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, tweeted, “The meeting in Alaska should only be about Ukraine. Trump cannot allow Putin to expand the agenda to talk about economic collaboration, Iran, or other agenda items.”

As per a report, Jeff Timmer, the former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, echoed, “I can say with 100% confidence that Putin will manipulate and play Trump like the fool he is.”

I can say with 💯 confidence that Putin will manipulate and play Trump like the fool he is. Putin understands power and negotiations. Trump only blathers about his mystical ability, yet walks away from every “deal” waving goodbye to the milk cow and pocketing three magic beans. — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) August 13, 2025

“Putin understands power and negotiations. Trump only blathers about his mystical ability, yet walks away from every ‘deal’ waving goodbye to the milk cow and pocketing three magic beans,” he added.

Other social media users also had similar opinions, with one responding to McFaul’s tweet, “Putin won’t even have to try hard.” Another individual wrote in response to Timmer’s post, “Trump has always been stupid, ignorant, easily manipulated, and corrupt. Putin has played him for years.”

Retired career foreign service officer Ian Kelly stated, “I think this is a colossal mistake. You don’t need to invite Putin onto U.S. soil to hear what we already know he wants.”

BREAKING: In an unbelievable moment, Trump again threatens “very severe consequences” if Putin doesn’t stop the war after their meeting, despite not following through on his previous threats of consequences. Putin is playing this feckless President. pic.twitter.com/93pae1e8bE — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina think otherwise. “I have every confidence in the world that the President is going to go to meet Putin from a position of strength, that he’s going to look out for Europe and Ukrainian needs to end this war honorably,” Graham wrote, dismissing the growing concerns.

The Friday meeting will present a chance for both the Kremlin and U.S. leaders to mend their relationship. Previously, Putin has been open about rebuilding US-Russia relations now that his “buddy” Donald Trump is back in the White House.