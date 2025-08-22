Expert Warns Melania Trump Could Be South Park’s Next ‘Obvious’ Target After Showing Her Husband in Bed With Satan

Melania Trump is being warned about possibly appearing on South Park. The hit show has been a streak of trolling different MAGA personalities since the beginning of its 27th season. Even President Donald Trump hasn’t been spared from the brutal trolling. An expert has now predicted that there’s a real possibility that FLOTUS is next on the list.

South Park’s season opener had everybody talking, thanks to the show creators not pulling any punches. The episode showed a shirtless Trump sleeping with Satan in bed. Another episode slammed Vice President JD Vance.

The whole episode featured a mini Vance following Trump around while the President continues to mistreat him. One even showed the VP being kicked by Trump. Kristi Noem is another prominent figure who appeared on the show.

Kieran Elsby, who is a PR expert, revealed that Melania Trump might be next on the list to get trolled, as per the Irish Star. Elsby spoke about how the FLOTUS is “ripe for caricature.” He went on to point out how the hit show has always taken aim at individuals who sit at the “intersection of power, absurdity, and public notoriety.”

The expert noted how anybody in Trump’s orbit at the moment is prone to appearing on the show. He also added that the people in the President’s circle offer “plenty of raw material” for the show creators to work with.

“After lampooning Kristi Noem and Donald Trump, it would make perfect sense for the show to turn its satirical lens toward Trump family figures like Melania or Ivanka,” Elsby predicts. The PR expert also shared how the FLOTUs’s “carefully cultivated distance” during the second term can play a role in it.

🚨 LMAO! South Park is now trying to mock JD Vance – but for him, it’s an achievement. “I’ve finally made it.” And look at his face 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aMREFiA8Xm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 7, 2025

Elsby explains how the First Lady keeping her distance from the White House during her husband’s second term makes her an “obvious” target. “She’s ripe for caricature as the reluctant First Lady-in-exile,” he adds.

Similarly, Ivanka, who possesses a mix of “political ambition and lifestyle branding,” might also be a potential target. The expert described the First daughter as “easy to parody.” He notes how Ivanka’s tendency to keep one foot in and the other out of the MAGA spotlight makes her an easy target.

The PR expert is anticipating the reactions to range from “outrage to dismissiveness” if either of the women does make an appearance in the show. “Trump himself might lash out on Truth Social,” Elsby predicts.

The White House says “South Park” is not “relevant,” “hanging on by a thread,” and a “fourth-rate show.” pic.twitter.com/49e0YW6JGQ — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 24, 2025

He noted how the hit show tends to pick sides while picking on the “spectacle.” The expert explained how, considering today’s political landscape, “the MAGA sphere provides a near-limitless buffet of spectacle.”

The show’s opener was able to evoke a strong reaction from the White House. Taylor Rogers, who serves as the White House spokesperson, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and labelled the show as a “fourth-rate” production. She also claimed that the hit series was “hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”