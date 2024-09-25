Expert Warns About Donald Trump’s Latest Spine Chilling Abortion Rant: "This is Fascist Talk"

Recently, Donald Trump sent a bizarre message to all his female voters. He posted on Truth Social, “YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION.” Additionally, during his campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, Trump boasted about his involvement in the fall of Roe v. Wade, which had once safeguarded the constitutional right to abortion. In light of the same, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an authoritarianism expert, compared his recent rant to fascism.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Lane

As reported by HuffPost, Ben-Ghiat appeared on MSNBC’s The Weekend Show, and warned, “It sends a chill down my spine when Donald Trump says women won’t have to think about abortion anymore because he also said something similar about voting when he talked to a group of evangelicals.” She pointed out, “He said, ‘After this election, you will not have to vote anymore,’ as if voting is a kind of burden. And so this is fascist talk, where the fascist leader says, ‘I will free you from all decision-making. Just trust in me and you will not have to worry about any problems anymore.’”

Women need Trump to be happy & healthy? We will no longer have to think about abortion because powerful exceptions???



Actually…since TX enacted its crazy abortion laws, there’s been a 57% increase in maternal deaths. 2 women confirmed to have died in GA. #TrumpIsTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/BLrpa3Y7Dk — Paige (@SJgirl23) September 21, 2024

On his Truth Social account, Trump wrote in all caps, "WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO!" He added, "WOMEN WILL BE HAPPY, HEALTHY, CONFIDENT AND FREE! YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION, BECAUSE IT IS NOW WHERE IT ALWAYS HAD TO BE, WITH THE STATES."

He's not wrong, women won't be thinking about abortion because it will no longer exist as a legal medical procedure in the United States of America. https://t.co/ot5yMNAOXH — Shannon Freedle 🌊🌊🌊 (@swfreedle) September 21, 2024

Netizens were prompt in criticizing Trump for his statements. One X user posted, "Women need Trump to be happy and healthy? We will no longer have to think about abortion because of powerful exceptions? Actually…since TX enacted its crazy abortion laws, there’s been a 57% increase in maternal deaths. 2 women confirmed to have died in GA. #TrumpIsTheEnemy." Another user wrote, "Literally the opposite of reality. Women didn't have to think about if they'd die needing a D&C before Trump, now they very much need to think about it. #abortion." In a similar vein, one penned, "He's not wrong, women won't be thinking about abortion because it will no longer exist as a legal medical procedure in the United States of America."

Abortion is likely to be a major influencing factor in the upcoming election. Both Trump and Kamala Harris have argued their stances on the issue to win voters. As reported by CBS News, Democrats hope the issue of abortion access will motivate voters to support Harris as Republicans believe that it should be decided by individual states.