Expert Says Two Key Factors Could Help Solve the Nancy Guthrie Case

Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, has been missing for six weeks now. As investigators desperately look for clues to ensure her safe return home, an expert revealed two crucial factors that could bring a major breakthrough.

According to Bob Krygier, a former Pima County Sheriff’s Department SWAT commander, the key factors are nothing extravagant but rather traditional police work and hard evidence. In a conversation with Parade, he said, “Good old-fashioned police work. Following up on leads, knocking on doors, working hand in hand with all investigators, and with the public. It will honestly probably come down to some electronic evidence (cell phone, camera, GPS) or some scientific evidence (DNA, fingerprints, lab results).”

Krygier believes that the investigators already have the key to solving what exactly happened to Guthrie, but they must focus on tremendous investigative work, while also collecting solid forensic evidence.

Pima County SWAT members swarmed a Tucson home Friday as part of the search for Nancy Guthrie, but no arrests were made. Bob Krieger, a former Pima SWAT deputy, called the raid a success because things went smoothly. MORE: https://t.co/LrmRIWL0MW pic.twitter.com/yy0foSURzu — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 15, 2026

The former SWAT commander also emphasized that key evidence could help investigators build a stronger case, which could lead to an arrest. He also believes that someone could come forward who recognizes the masked intruder captured on Guthrie’s Ring camera before her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have announced a $1 million reward for information that could help Nancy Guthrie return home safely. The FBI has also declared a $100,000 reward for the case, while the 88-CRIME tip line has offered another $100,000.

“If being a good person doesn’t win out for them, that dollar amount in the reward probably will,” said Krygier. He added, “Bad guys like to talk amongst themselves. At some point, hopefully the suspect slips up and makes a comment to someone who has a heart, or at least wants some money for their bank account.”

“I imagine they’re getting pretty close.” Former Pima County SWAT team member Bob Krygier, who retired just 30 days ago, speaks to OutFront after a major break in the Nancy Guthrie case. pic.twitter.com/Jtz5nndX4T — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) February 11, 2026

FBI agent Greg Rogers also stated that large reward amounts could often lead people with crucial information to come forward, which significantly helps cases that have stalled otherwise. “I have worked a number of cases where rewards made all the difference. I am hopeful someone will decide the reward in this case is worth the risk of cooperating,” the federal agent said.

It has been over a month since Guthrie disappeared. She was last seen at her Tucson home on February 1. Authorities believe that she had been abducted, mostly because a masked intruder was captured on the surveillance camera of her front door.

In the last few weeks, multiple searches have been carried out. However, details about her disappearance, or any information about the suspects, remain limited.