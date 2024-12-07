Expert Predicts a Rising MAGA Leader May Overtake Vance as Trump's Successor: "J.D. Who?"

The MAGA movement may be on the verge of a major reshuffle as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rises as a possible successor to Donald Trump, eclipsing Vice President-elect J.D. Vance. According to Raw Story, CNN senior political analyst, Mark Preston, suggested that DeSantis could overtake Vance in the race to define the movement’s future. He stated bluntly, "J.D. who?"

President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary choice, Pete Hegseth, may be in jeopardy amid allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse. Sources tell @CBSNews at least four Republican senators would likely withhold support for the former Fox News host if a vote were… pic.twitter.com/eAwzmLgs34 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 3, 2024

This shift comes as Trump’s choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, faces significant hurdles. Hegseth has been accused of excessive drinking and abusive behavior towards women. Additionally, questions about his qualifications for the Pentagon role have also risen. Republican senators have expressed doubts about his confirmation prospects, with Senate GOP leader, John Thune, reportedly preparing to inform Hegseth that his nomination is unlikely to proceed. “It’s an important day for John Thune right now,” Preston said, referring to the senator’s role in clearing the path for viable nominees. “Somebody has to tell Hegseth today, ‘Listen, you’re not going to get through.’”

With Hegseth’s nomination in doubt, Trump is reportedly considering Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and DeSantis as potential replacements. Ernst is widely regarded as a strong candidate, with Preston noting that she is 'very well-liked.' However, DeSantis is viewed as having a unique advantage due to his strong rapport with Trump’s base. Despite running against Trump in the GOP primaries, DeSantis has maintained the trust of MAGA loyalists.

U.S. President-elect Donald #Trump is considering Florida Governor Ron #DeSantis as a possible replacement for Pete Hegseth, his pick to run the #Pentagon. This comes amid #Republican senators’ concerns over mounting allegations about the former Fox News host’s personal life. pic.twitter.com/4UEfFngZwD — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) December 4, 2024

Preston highlighted the significance of the defense secretary position in shaping DeSantis’ political trajectory. “Now Ron DeSantis is going to be taken out of Florida, where he’s been a very successful governor,” Preston said. “He’ll gain that foreign policy background, and then it’s going to be ‘J.D. who?’” Meanwhile, Vance, once seen as Trump’s natural heir, faces mounting questions about his standing within the movement. While closely aligned with Trump, Vance has yet to establish a distinct identity or significant achievements that could solidify his position.

.@SenFettermanPA to #TheView on President-elect Trump's cabinet picks: "I'm not going to get worked up about a nominee when the Republicans haven't even decided that that's who [they] really want to have at this point." pic.twitter.com/Exy4iiz577 — The View (@TheView) December 5, 2024

Republican senators have also faced internal challenges in managing Trump’s contentious cabinet picks. Hegseth’s nomination is not the only one to encounter resistance. Matt Gaetz, who was nominated for attorney general, withdrew amid concerns about his ability to secure Senate confirmation. Speculation about Trump’s picking of Vance as Vice President was also a big point of debate until he made his decision. According to Intelligencer, after Mike Pence’s actions on January 6, 2021, loyalty to Trump became a key requirement for the role.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump says he picked JD Vance as his running mate, because they’ve always had good chemistry and he stands up for the everyday American worker. pic.twitter.com/CbptZuLpcB — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 23, 2024

Vance, who previously had a turbulent relationship with Trump, hence was an unexpected choice. However, a Turning Point USA straw poll showed Vance leading with 43% of the vote, far ahead of others like Senator Tim Scott (15.4%), Senator Marco Rubio (7.7%), and Governor Doug Burgum (7%). Unlike other possible picks, such as Elise Stefanik, who lacked a clear ideological stance, or older figures like Burgum, Vance was seen as a younger leader with strong MAGA credentials. While he had criticized Trump in 2016, Vance later became a strong supporter, including backing Trump’s views on election fraud and other key issues.