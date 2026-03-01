Expert Points to Crucial Lead That Could Crack Nancy Guthrie Case Wide Open

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for about two months, and the investigation into her disappearance still continues. As the Pima County Sheriff’s office and the FBI scratch their heads for any new clue or evidence, it seems they might be overlooking a very crucial tenet of information already. In a highly digitized world, it is of utmost importance to track the 84-year-old woman’s phone data, a part of digital forensics that can become a breakthrough.

​Well, the investigative teams are still far away from reaching any concrete piece of evidence for Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts. Her safe return has been a nationwide concern, and a $1 million reward has also been announced for the same. In a recent development, the authorities have admitted the discovery of more than 10,000 hours of video footage from surveillance cameras nearby, including the one featuring a masked man.

In the wake of these incidents, a forensic expert has now claimed that cell phone data patterns could actually help bring a big breakthrough to locate Nancy Guthrie. Taking a cue from similar techniques that were used in the Bryan Kohberger murder case, the digital forensics team could help identify potential suspects by analyzing cell tower data.

In fact, if Nancy’s abductors even switched off their phones at the time of their crime and later reactivated them, the law enforcement would still be able to track them.

Heather Barnhart, the digital forensics expert, noted, “You have to know what normal is to find evil, and this person’s phone would be considered the evil. Your phone is the silent witness to your life. It knows everything you do. So forming those patterns and then looking for any anomaly of someone trying to hide their digital footprint is key here.”

​He added that phones in such situations actually act as silent witnesses, continuing to record users’ locations and activities. These digital footprints are very difficult to erase in the first place.

​As needed, special agents from the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team have been analyzing cell phone tower data closely. This investigation covers data from the extensive area surrounding the neighborhood of Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona residence. With the leads that they obtain, the team will be able to shortlist devices that recorded unusual phone behaviour. Any anomalies obtained can then be narrowed down further.

​Heather Barnhart added that turning a phone back on typically triggers a ping on nearby cell towers, which investigators may be analyzing. In his words, “Unless these people knew exactly where they were going, their phone would be off and then suddenly ping. So not just cell towers right by Nancy’s home, but take it a few miles out, spread out and look.”

​In other news, the investigative teams previously had invested in obtaining crucial DNA samples from the crime scene. But the process was far tougher and more challenging, since the place had been combed through a little too frequently, risking the tampering of evidence.

​However, the Pima County Sheriff’s office remains hopeful that digital forensics will be able to reveal crucial details. Although the process for any evidence through cell phone data tracking may take a longer duration, it might be the only breakthrough that the case may get at this point in time.

​Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her family have publicly pleaded for help, requesting anyone with information or leads about her mother’s whereabouts to come forward.